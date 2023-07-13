Man charged in connection with February killing of teen in Towson

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Police charged a teen on Wednesday in connection with a February shooting near a Towson shopping center that killed a 17-year-old.

The 19-year-old, who is currently held in a Baltimore City jail pending trial on separate charges, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 20 shooting in the area of Joppa Road and Delaware Avenue, near Towson Square, where Tre’shaun Harmon was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Harmon was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The fatal shooting of the Reginald F. Lewis High School student in the heart of Towson punctuated a spate of violence in the community, putting residents and workers on edge and prompting officials to invest new policing technology in the area.

The teen charged in connection with the fatal shooting is set for a bail review Thursday afternoon in Baltimore County District Court.