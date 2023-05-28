Man fatally shot Saturday near Clifton Park, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 38-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood near Clifton Park, according to Baltimore Police.

At 7:31 p.m., Northeast District officers responded to the report of a shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Harford Road, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact: 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.