Man fatally shot in East Baltimore, another shot in the hand during struggle in Forest Park neighborhood

A 26-year-old man died Thursday after he was shot in the chest in the Broadway East neighborhood in East Baltimore and another man is being treated for his injuries after being shot in the hand during a struggle in Forest Park.
Baltimore police wrote on social media that officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the 2300 block of E. Hoffman St. at 4:31 p.m.
Upon arriving, the officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, the department wrote.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police wrote.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
Earlier, at around 12:40 a.m., police were called to an area hospital for a report of a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the hand.
Police wrote that the man was walking in the 3100 block of N. Hilton Road in Forest Park in Northwest Baltimore when a suspect approached him wielding a handgun.
The man attempted to grab the gun, police wrote, and during the struggle was shot in the hand.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.