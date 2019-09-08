Six shot, two fatally, in Baltimore since Saturday night

Baltimore police were kept busy Saturday evening and early Sunday morning as they responded to six shootings, two of which were fatal.
At approximately 9:43 p.m. Saturday, police officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Gilmore St., in Southwest Baltimore where they found a 39-year old man with a gunshot wound to the head. Police have not released the name of the victim who was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100; of Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
There was a shooting in the Southeast District at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, and when police officers arrived in the 800 block North Milton St., they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation concluded that the victim had been shot in the 2900 block of Jefferson St. in the city’s Elwood Park neighborhood. The victim, whose name was not released by police, was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition. Anyone with information is asked to call Southeast and Eastern district detectives at 410-396-2433; or Metro Crime Stoppers.
At 1:22 a.m. Sunday, Eastern District patrol officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 Barclay St., near Green Mount Cemetery, where they found a 27-year-old man who been shot in the leg. The victim, who wasn’t named, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433; or Metro Crime Stoppers.
Central District patrol officers responding a report of a shooting in the 400 block Gold St., in the city’s Druid Heights neighborhood at 6:56 a.m Sunday, discovered a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the torso, neck and groin. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital where he later was pronounced dead. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-211; or Metro Crime Stoppers.
A 21-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the back, was discovered by Southern District patrol officers who responded at 8:11 a.m. Sunday to the incident in the 1500 block of Filbert St., in Curtis Bay. The victim was taken to an areas hospital for treatment.
A short time later, police were advised of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital, where at 8:11 a.m. they found a 23-year-old male who had been shot in the arms, legs and groin. Preliminary investigation by police revealed that both men, whose names were not released, had been standing in the 4400 block of Pennington Ave. in Curtis Bay. Southern District detectives urged anyone with knowledge of the incident to call 410-396-2499, or Metro Crime Stoppers.