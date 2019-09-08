Six shot, two fatally, in Baltimore since Saturday night

There was a shooting in the Southeast District at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, and when police officers arrived in the 800 block North Milton St., they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation concluded that the victim had been shot in the 2900 block of Jefferson St. in the city’s Elwood Park neighborhood. The victim, whose name was not released by police, was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition. Anyone with information is asked to call Southeast and Eastern district detectives at 410-396-2433; or Metro Crime Stoppers.