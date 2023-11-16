Joe Squared, known for square pizzas and live music on North Avenue, will close next month

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Joe Squared restaurant’s collective of worker-owners shared the news to Instagram Thursday afternoon in a note that acknowledged the challenging conditions faced by many local restaurants post-pandemic. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Joe Squared, the North Avenue pizza parlor once featured on the Food Network, will close next month after nearly two decades in business.

The restaurant’s collective of worker-owners shared the news to Instagram Thursday afternoon in a note that acknowledged the challenging conditions faced by many local restaurants post-pandemic.

“The restaurant landscape has changed drastically since COVID, and, facing lower turnout, higher expenses, and a lack of resources, we have likely reached the end of our journey,” they wrote.

Reached by phone Thursday, Nic Johnson, the vice president of the collective, said the group wanted to spend the last month focused on community and fond memories despite the recent hurdles.

“We’re trying to make it more celebratory than melancholy, though obviously it’s bittersweet,” Johnson said.

Joe Squared will be open through the end of December and will continue to operate as normal until the doors close.

Known for square pizzas and risotto, the restaurant first opened near the corner of North Avenue and Howard Street in 2005. A decade later, founder Joe Edwardsen packed up the pizzeria and moved it to a new and larger spot a block away, at 33 W. North Ave.

The restaurant earned praise from “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri, who in 2014 named Joe Squared’s bacon and clam pizza as one of the best he had tasted on his Food Network show.

It was a gathering spot for local students and music fans, who came to see shows in the pizzeria’s basement performance space, Downsquares.

BBQ chicken pizza at Joe Squared. The restaurant's owners said it will close at the end of December. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

For a time, there were two Joe Squareds. A second location opened at Power Plant Live in 2011, boasting a “coffee house-meets sushi-bar vibe, with long counters at the bar and along the art-covered walls,” according to a review in The Baltimore Sun. The Power Plant Live location later closed and was replaced by Charm City Pizza, which was later succeeded by Underground Pizza Co., a Detroit-style pizzeria.

Despite its popularity, Joe Squared hit hurdles faced by many restaurants at the onset of COVID-19. The pizzeria closed for months at the start of the pandemic before reopening in late 2020, with the help of a $150,000 federal disaster relief loan.

This time around, the restaurant was run as a worker-owned collective, a model that gives staff a voice in business operations. The restaurant made changes to boost pay for its workers, such as splitting tips among all staff, including kitchen workers, as well as raising wages for front-of house employees by adding a $3 service fee to orders.

In their farewell note, the collective of worker-owners said they intend to roll out specials and host special events to mark Joe Squared’s last weeks in business.

“We are incredibly grateful for our wonderful community,” they wrote. “Without a doubt, we have some of the most amazing regulars in Baltimore, from the bar to the restaurant to the arts and music scenes that have welcomed us and thrived with us, we would not be here today without you, and we cannot express our thanks enough.”