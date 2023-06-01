Bramble Baking Co. in Northeast Baltimore will close in July

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Bramble Baking Co. will close its Northeast Baltimore bake shop next month amid financial strain and staff burnout.

“The light-chaos of making from-scratch goods each week has meant that I’ve neglected to be intentional in some key ways, and I’ve built the bakery up in a way that isn’t personally sustainable,” owner Allie Smith wrote in a letter sent to customers Thursday. She said the bakery’s last day in business will be July 16.

Smith, a former educator at the Walters Art Museum, started Bramble Baking Co. as a cottage business, baking out of her home before graduating to rented commercial kitchen space. The bakery, known for its cakes and cookies decorated with florals, is a fixture at the 32nd Street Farmers Market in Waverly, and Smith continued to sell goods there even after opening the brick-and-mortar at 5414 Harford Road in 2021, taking over a space that was previously home to Batch Bake Shop and Hamilton Bakery.

Over the years, Bramble Baking Co. has “gone from making a couple of dozen to hundreds of pastries each Saturday,” she wrote, adding that the long hours of baking have taken a toll: “Bakeries are sweet places, and in pop culture, their owners do not tend to succumb to bone-crushing ennui... As many a food business owner before me, I’ve simply run out of steam and chronic health issues abound.”

High operating costs have also been a challenge. Smith opened the bake shop with the goal of paying fair wages to staff, sourcing from local farms and cutting down on food waste, but two years in, Bramble Baking Co. has “capped out on higher wages, we can’t afford the family leave folks need, and we can’t afford to cover health insurance in a marketplace tailored to larger businesses,” she wrote. “The ways capitalism stands in the way of ethical decision-making in the food industry are myriad, and I have always told myself that if the bakery can’t authentically support its workers, maybe it shouldn’t exist.”

Smith said she consulted with the Baltimore Roundtable for Economic Democracy to explore a shared-ownership business model for the bakery, but ultimately decided “that it’s just not the right time for anyone else to sign onto the risks and debts.”

Still, she expressed optimism for others who are interested in the worker-owned model, which has recently been adopted by a growing number of local businesses: “...Just because it didn’t work for us at this bakery doesn’t mean I’m not still hopeful. So many people and orgs (like BRED!) are doing the work to imagine new structures and new ways we might engage with our jobs.”