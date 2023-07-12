Bits & Bites: Chimney cakes rise in Federal Hill, a new Italian pizzeria opens in Abingdon and Nalley Fresh pivots

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sisters Deirdra Campbell, left, and Brittany Campbell both run businesses on Light Street. Deirdra is the owner of Buns & Roses, and Brittany runs Sibs Food Boutique. (Amanda Yeager)

Deirdra Campbell has an expression to describe her favorite foods. When she bites into a particularly delicious dish, there’s one phrase that jumps to mind: It’s a “mouthful of Christmas.”

Christmas is Campbell’s favorite holiday — she loves the decor, the food, the seasonal cheer. But she uses the expression to describe anything that sparks joy, even outside the month of December.

Trying chimney cake on a trip to Europe nearly a decade ago was a definite “mouthful of Christmas” moment for Campbell. This summer, she introduced the Hungarian treat to Baltimore with a new Federal Hill cafe, Buns & Roses.

Even sweeter is that Campbell’s sister recently opened a restaurant of her own just a few blocks down Light Street. I’ll tell you all about the culinary siblings in today’s edition of Bits & Bites.

I also have news of a just-opened Harford County pizzeria from the owner of Locust Point’s Limoncello, an update on the locally grown Nalley Fresh restaurant chain and a new way to check whether your favorite Baltimore County restaurants have any health code violations.

Siblings and chefs

Buns & Roses, a new Federal Hill cafe specializing in chimney cakes, is now open at 803 Light St. (Amanda Yeager)

When she was growing up, Deirdra Campbell enjoyed helping out in the kitchen. At 8 years old, she baked her first dessert, a sweet 7-Up cake with a top layer crisped by the soda. At family functions, she and her mother were the ones to take charge of the menu. The Cherry Hill native also studied baking during her years at Carver Vocational-Technical High School.

Deirdra’s sister, Brittany Campbell, wasn’t into cooking as a kid. When the family gathered, “I would just wait and eat,” she said.

So it came as a bit of a surprise when Brittany decided to start her own catering business in 2018. Family members were skeptical at first, but not for long. The company, Siblings Catering, took off, and in May, Brittany opened a restaurant called Sibs Food Boutique at 1538 Light St. The eatery serves creative comfort food like lobster flatbread, French toast flights and bowls of ramen topped with colossal shrimp, chicken, onions and peppers..

While getting ready to open the restaurant, Brittany inspired her sister to start a brick-and-mortar of her own. Deirdra was living in Atlanta and had begun to sell custom cookie batches during the pandemic as a side business in addition to her full-time work in procurement for the health care company Kaiser Permanente. When Brittany told her about a building for rent on Light Street, she took a look, and then decided to take the plunge.

Buns & Roses opened in June at 803 Light St., a half-mile from Sibs. Deirdra transformed the space, a former bookshop, into a bright backdrop for Instagram-worthy pictures: the white and pink walls are decorated with faux floral arrangements, neon magenta lighting and the cafe’s motto, emblazoned in cursive: “I could give up sweets, but I’m not a quitter.”

The desserts are equally photogenic. Buns & Roses serves up unicorn lattes in pink, blue and purple hues, but the real star of the show is the chimney cake, a swirl of pastry dough coated in cinnamon sugar, filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with flavors like strawberry shortcake and Lotus cookie crumbles. The Hungarian sweet is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, as if “a doughnut and a cinnamon roll had a baby,” as Deirdra explains to curious customers.

The dessert has taken off with a little help from videos posted by local food influencers. Deirdra said she sold out of chimney cakes over the weekend and arrived at the store one recent morning to a group of customers already waiting outside.

“It’s like it’s a confirmation that this is exactly where I’m supposed to be,” she said.

Deirdra hopes to open more Buns & Roses locations if this one is successful. She’s looking at North Baltimore next, and then Atlanta. She has plans to franchise the concept, as well.

Deirdra said her sister’s success inspires her to pursue the cafe dream. She hopes to reach a point where she is fully self-employed.

“I want to step out on faith so badly,” she said. In the meantime, both sisters have lots of support from family: their mother, their siblings and the godmother they share all take turns lending a hand at the cafe and at the restaurant.

“Everyone’s helping,” Deirdra said.

A local Italian food empire expands

A pizza from Locust Point Italian restaurant Limoncello. (Limoncello / HANDOUT)

If you live in the Baltimore region, there’s a chance you’ve already tried Gennaro DiBenedetto’s pizza.

The restaurateur owns Limoncello in Locust Point as well as Carmine’s N.Y. Pizza Kitchen on Kent Island, Little Carmine’s in Severna Park and The Good Guys N.Y. Pizza Kitchen in Pikesville. As of this month, he has one more pizza spot in his portfolio: Bacco Pizzeria opened July 10 in the Constant Friendship shopping center in Abingdon.

The restaurant, owned by DiBenedetto and partners Ciro Coppola, Johnny Kosmakos and Steve Diddlemeyer, is something of a spin-off of Bacco Italian & Wine Bar, another eatery the group runs across the street.

Both restaurants use recipes that DiBenedetto and Coppola brought with them from their hometown of Monte di Procida, a coastal town near Naples, Italy. But while the wine bar serves flatbreads, the pizzeria offers a menu of 20 different pies, both Neapolitan and Sicilian-style, as well as other Italian fare, including subs, stromboli and calzones.

“The idea is to expand the Bacco brand,” Diddlemeyer told me. “Even the spaghetti’s a little different here.”

The 80-seat restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week, and offers a casual atmosphere that Diddlemeyer hopes will appeal to families. At Bacco Pizzeria, orders are placed at the register and sports games will stream on an 85-inch TV screen. Trivia nights and face-painting events for the kids are in the works.

“We want people to come and dine — not only carry out or come in for a quick slice,” Diddlemeyer said. “We want them to dine and enjoy themselves.”

Nalley Fresh freshens up its business model

One Nalley Fresh restaurant has closed as the local salad chain looks to grow with a new business model.

Nalley Fresh’s Canton outlet recently shut down for good after “a partner… wasn’t performing to Nalley Fresh standards,” said the chain’s founder, Greg Nalley, who added that he has “no interest” in extending a lease at the Can Company shopping center. Instead, he’s focusing on a new, smaller-footprint model for Nalley Fresh.

This spring, the restaurant debuted its first location inside a grocery store, a 325-square-foot stall within the Giant Food at 9200 Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City. Nalley installed a kiosk so customers can preorder a salad or wrap and then pick it up on their way out of the supermarket.

To make up for the lack of kitchen space, Nalley set up a commissary kitchen where meat, salad dressing and other ingredients are prepared and then shipped off to the chain’s four company-owned stores. The “hub-and-spoke” approach, as he calls it, is an answer to labor shortages, speeds food preparation at the restaurants and also helps to ensure consistency across multiple locations.

“What we’re doing it’s all derived from the pandemic,” he said. “If I’m not selling liquor or offering full service, people aren’t eating in anymore.”

His new model has opened doors: Nalley said he’s in talks to open additional locations inside Giant stores, as well as at an airport in the region, which he declined to name for now. He’s also looking for partners to expand the chain into surrounding counties.

Baltimore County adds tool to track restaurant inspections

Baltimore County just made it easier to keep tabs on which restaurants have been closed for critical inspection violations.

The new data dashboard, unveiled this week, offers a map of restaurants that have been closed due to critical violations, which include pest infestations, food spoilage or contamination and employees working while ill. Visitors to the dashboard can find restaurant names, date of closure, the reason for the closure and the reopening date for all closures within the past year.