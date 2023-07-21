‘Barbiecore’ in Baltimore: Where to find Barbie-themed drinks and pink backdrops to mark the movie’s premiere

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ryen Gosling, left, as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in "Barbie." (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS)

Barbie is on the brain for a lot of Marylanders this weekend as the long-awaited premiere of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie arrives in theaters.

Some of us are googling how to “Barbie-fy” an outfit. Others (like Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation) are praising the iconic doll, full name Barbara Millicent Roberts, as a multi-modal transit queen.

Advertisement

Maybe you have tickets for a “Barbenheimer” double feature, the portmanteau for those who intend to watch both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” two of this summer’s hotly anticipated releases, on the same day.

Or maybe you’d just like to get in on the hot pink-hued fun with a Barbie-themed drink or a nice backdrop for pictures of that Barbie-fied outfit. Read on for a few suggestions on where to find some “Barbiecore” in Baltimore.

Advertisement

Golden West Cafe

What’s behind all the Barbie hype? Golden West Cafe owner Sam Claassen thinks the movie taps into our nostalgia, while simultaneously updating Barbie’s image for the 21st century.

“It feels like this is going to be a version of Barbie for modern times,” said Claassen, who planned to head to two different theaters so she could attend a “Barbie” premiere party and then catch a screening of “Oppenheimer” on the same night.

Her Hampden cafe is getting into the spirit with specialty drinks honoring Barbie and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Ken. Bartender Pamela Bang mixed up some tropical drinks inspired by the movie, including Baltimore Barbie, a purple drink with passion fruit syrup, Tanqueray, pineapple, lemon and peach bitters and Kenergy, a concoction featuring vodka, pineapple, coconut and lemonade. If you get there early enough, you may be able to snag a pair of Barbie sunglasses.

Mosaic Nightclub & Lounge

If you want to sip Malibu Punch and Life in Plastic cocktails surrounded by pink lights, pink balloons and hanging flowers, Mosaic Nightclub & Lounge’s Barbie bash is the place to be.

The Power Plant Live club will host a Barbie-themed “Pretty in Pink” party on Friday night, and marketing director Ashley Prosser is encouraging attendees to wear their pink stilettos and Ken vests. Mosaic will award $200 to the best-dressed Barbie and Ken lookalikes.

The club’s customers “love anything that has a theme to it,” Prosser said. “They want a reason to dress up and go out.”

Sugarvale

This one’s for the Barbenheimer crowd.

Sugarvale isn’t picking sides when it comes to which big-ticket film will steal the show this weekend. Instead, the Mt. Vernon cocktail bar has specials honoring both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Advertisement

Pick your vibe by ordering a Barbie Spritz or an Oppenheimer Martini. And look out for other specials: “We might even have some more in store for you,” the bar hinted on Instagram.

Barbie backdrops

These businesses aren’t hosting Barbie specials, but they definitely fit this summer’s all-pink aesthetic.

Dulceology: The pastel pink-and-blue facade of this Federal Hill bakery screams Barbiecore. Take a selfie out front before heading in to buy some macarons or alfajores, a dulce de leche sandwich cookie that’s one of the specialties at Dulceology, owned by sisters Alejandra and Nicole Leiva.

Buns & Roses Chimney Cakes: This new bakery specializing in cinnamon-dusted Hungarian chimney cakes is where Barbie would get her sugar fix on a trip to Europe. Owner Deirdra Campbell said she found design inspiration for the shop by visiting the ultra-pink EL&N Cafe in London. We think Barbie would love the flowers hanging from the bakery’s walls, the pink bar and the neon magenta “Pretty Chilled” sign.

The interior of Buns & Roses is decked out in Instagram-worthy touches. The business has already gotten a boost from food influencers posting video of their visits. (Amanda Yeager)

Sally O’s: The Highlandtown bar and restaurant gives Tropical Barbie vibes with coral walls, lush plants and fruity drinks. There’s also, of course, the neon pink Sally O’s sign.

Sally O's gives off tropical Barbie vibes with pink neon signs, lush plants and coral walls. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Papermoon Diner: This Remington institution is what you get when you cross Barbie with Baltimore. Among the toy cars, Pez dispensers and mannequin heads that crowd the walls at Papermoon, you can also find bunches of Barbie dolls. The more you look, the more you’ll find: Barbie in a ballgown, Barbie in a wheelchair, Barbie in a swimsuit.

Advertisement

The first-floor bathroom in Remington’s Papermoon Diner has walls decorated with Pez candy dispensers and a ceiling covered in toy cars stuck in “traffic,” said David Briskie, the artist behind the design of the restaurant. (Abigail Gruskin/Baltimore Sun)

Owner Un Kim “loves Barbie,” said David Briskie, Kim’s friend and the artist behind the diner’s design. “In the ‘80s and ‘90s, when we first met, Barbie was huge. All the designers of the day… were doing Barbie.”

Though Barbies remain a staple of the diner’s decor, Briskie wouldn’t go so far as to call Papermoon “Barbiecore.” The new movie “seems very pink” and “bubble-gummy,” he said — more like Malibu Barbie, which the diner is not.

Reporter Abigail Gruskin contributed to this story.