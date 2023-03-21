‘Summer Days’ to bring R&B stars Lucky Daye, Muni Long and more to Baltimore’s Pier Six Pavilion in June

A new music festival is set to heat up Baltimore’s Pier Six Pavilion this summer.

“Summer Days,” a single-day event put on by Live Nation, will take over the live music venue at the Inner Harbor on June 24. Lucky Daye and Muni Long, both acclaimed R&B stars, will be joined by singer Joyce Wrice, rapper John Wells, who hails from Baltimore, and more.

Advertisement

Daye is known for his 2021 EP “Table for Two,” which won a Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album, and for “Candydrip,” his sophomore album released in March of last year. Long’s single “Hrs and Hrs,” released in 2021, has topped charts.

Tickets for the music-packed event will go on presale Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. A general sale will start the following day on Ticketmaster.com.

Advertisement

A little over a week before the “Summer Days” festival, rock band 3 Doors Down will embark on its “Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour” (named for its sophomore album) in Baltimore, with an opening show at Pier Six Pavilion on June 14.

“We still have so much more life to give our fans,” Brad Arnold, the band’s lead singer and drummer, said in a statement. Presale for the show began this morning and will be followed by a general sale on March 24 at 10 a.m.