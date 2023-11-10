Maryland must do more for military retirees | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Maryland State House is wrapped in scaffolding as multimillion dollar renovations are completed. Lawmakers are set to return in January for their annual 90-day legislative session. Tax breaks for military retirees could once again be on their agenda. Nov. 8, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Maryland is at a crossroads. We know we must make our state more competitive, appealing and economically robust to thrive. However, key challenges — including workforce shortages, looming budget deficits and an outflow of residents moving to states with lower costs of living, lower taxes and better employment opportunities — are threatening our future growth.

Notably, among those we’re at risk of driving out of Maryland are military retirees — individuals who have devoted their lives to serving our nation — and who can help address some of the pressing issues facing our state.

Advertisement

Military retirees bring with them a wealth of skills and unique experiences as they transition to civilian life. They come ready to serve as leaders in our communities and to fill critical gaps in our state’s workforce, particularly in high-demand fields such as information technology, cybersecurity, health care and education.

However, Maryland continues to fall behind our neighboring states in attracting and retaining this highly skilled segment of the population. According to the Military Officers Association of America, Maryland is currently one of 15 states that does not offer a complete income tax exemption on military retirement income, and what we do offer lags behind our neighboring states (”Should Maryland give a $50M bonus to military retirees?” Feb. 17).

Advertisement

Consider these comparisons:

Maryland’s military retirees receive a $12,500 income tax exemption for those retirees under 55 and a $20,000 exclusion for those over 55. Newly enacted legislation in Virginia removed qualifying age restrictions entirely and will raise the exemption to $20,000 in the 2023 tax year, $30,000 in 2024 and $40,000 in 2025 and beyond.

California, a state that has long been the only state to fully tax military pensions, is considering repealing taxes on military retirement pay, at least for the next 10 years. West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York are among the 35 states that already fully exempt veteran retirement income.

It’s evident why Maryland’s 360,000 military veterans and 130,467 active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard and their dependents who call Maryland home may contemplate moving to more military-friendly neighboring states. But it’s not too late to turn this trend around.

Exempting military retirement income is not merely a gesture of goodwill. It represents a strategic investment in our state’s future. Retaining military retirees in Maryland can fill critical gaps in our workforce, generate taxable income, support local businesses and communities and contribute to our economy for the long term. While Governor Moore and the Maryland General Assembly acted during the 2023 legislative session to improve the paltry exemptions that were already on the books, these efforts fall short of making Maryland truly welcoming for our military retirees.

Maryland’s elected leaders need to take action during the 2024 legislative session with a clear and bold statement for our retired military personnel. Now is the time to eliminate the current 55-year-old age restriction on exempting military retirement income from the state income tax and fully exempt military retirement income.

Maryland cannot afford to lose any more of these highly valued and skilled individuals to neighboring states with more attractive tax policies. These actions will position Maryland as a competitive and welcoming destination for military retirees while making a wise investment in our workforce, our business community and our state’s future.

— Mary D. Kane, Annapolis

Advertisement

The writer is president and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.