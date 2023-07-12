Development in White Marsh is ‘rapid, unchecked and ill-planned’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

Shoppers walk around at The Avenue at White Marsh shopping center in this 2015 file photo. A 200-apartment project has been proposed for the site, one of several development efforts underway in the region. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Development is essential to the health and longevity of a community. Typically, it brings more diverse goods and services, new employment and educational opportunities and higher property values in the long-term. But rapid, unchecked and ill-planned development creates overcrowding and danger — and it drives out the very residents that make up the heart and soul of the community.

In the past three years, the area around the White Marsh Town Center and The Avenue at White Marsh has been selected for several constructed and proposed residential developments. The Avenue Grand was the first complex completed in 2020, during the peak of the pandemic. It hosts 324 apartments of varying sizes and layouts. The Villages at White Marsh, the next development approved by the county and currently under construction, will include over 750 new homes — including single-family, townhomes, apartments and senior living facilities. Literally across the street, more than 500 apartments are currently being proposed at the now vacant Sears department store location at the White Marsh Town Center. And across another street, another 200 apartments are being proposed at The Avenue at White Marsh. That makes more than 1,800 new households in a handful of years, which translates to approximately 4,500 new residents, 1,823 more emergency room visits, 1,921 more vehicles on the streets — all of which are crammed in about one square mile.

Unfortunately, the infrastructure needed to support such growth has not been bolstered accordingly. Local firehouses and the police precinct are suffering from vacancies and mediocre budget increases. Public green space is being lost to new area schools, which are already estimated to be overcrowded sooner rather than later. And a wait at the routinely overloaded emergency room takes even longer with the paid-and-promised, but delayed, roadway improvements.

Baltimore County has a history of growth and development. Since 1990, there has been a 25.6% increase in the county’s population. It is the third most populated and third densest county in the state. Ask nearly any resident living in communities and towns surrounding the border with Baltimore City, and they likely will acknowledge that roads are busier, emergency services take longer, schools are overcrowded and for every four neighbors, they can now count a fifth.

Granted, this rapid growth cannot be blamed solely on poor regulation — there are more people in the U.S. than there were 30 years ago, after all. However, reasonable regulation can ensure local infrastructure, such as schools, public safety and roadways, are ready for the near 12% increase in the community’s population these developments are bringing to White Marsh. We are in desperate need of a robust infrastructure analysis prior to major developments like this. Currently, that type of legislation does not exist in any meaningful capacity. And based on the continued growth of the area, this is not just a White Marsh problem, this is a Baltimore County problem.

The community around White Marsh is beginning to feel like it is an afterthought to developers in the area. Local community organizations are reasonably concerned about the well-being of their community. While some public officials, such as Councilman David Marks, have made attempts to ensure responsible growth through proper analysis of the Baltimore County Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance, these legislative checks may be moving too slowly to protect the neighborhoods that make our county such a desirable place to live. If infrastructure is the cornerstone of a community, this community doesn’t stand a chance.

I understand the place development plays in a community, but I also recognize the necessity for that development to be reasonable, sustainable and responsible.

— Andrew Lingelbach, Nottingham