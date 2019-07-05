Maryland Department of Labor tells customers their data may have been accessed

The Maryland Department of Labor reported Friday that it has begun notifying 78,000 customers about a breach to its database system and some personally identifiable information may have been accessed.

Department officials say that a review has not shown any misuse of the data, which came from the Literacy Works Information System and a legacy unemployment insurance service database, according to a review by the state’s Department of Information Technology.

That department has taken countermeasures and notified law enforcement. The state has hired an independent expert to investigate how the information was accessed.

Officials are asking customers to monitor their accounts, and the state is offering two years of free credit monitoring.

Other customers who believe they have been affected can emailing dataincident.labor@maryland.gov or call 410-767-5899 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, or they can visit labor.maryland.gov/datahotline.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn