Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun

Sept. 24: The Towson melee that left one person wounded in a shooting and led to seven people being charged came after a charity clothing drive brought a capacity crowd to the Recher Theater. Baltimore County police said that several fights broke out among people who were unable to get into the event. Four were arrested for disorderly conduct or failing to follow a lawful order; three were arrested for assaulting officers. Read the complete story.