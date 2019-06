Baltimore Sun photo by Karl Merton Ferron

Jermaine Lewis, shown pointing to the sky as he runs back a kickoff for a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXV, made the Pro Bowl as a returner in 1998 and 2001. The former Maryland star returned six punts for touchdowns and averaged 11.8 yards over his Ravens career, which is tops in team history. In the Super Bowl, after the Giants scored a touchdown on a kickoff return, Lewis responded with an 84-yard touchdown on the ensuing kickoff to put the game away.