Amy Davis / The Baltimore Sun

Anne Arundel County Executive John R. Leopold was charged March 2 with using his taxpayer-funded police detail to help secure his re-election, run personal errands, keep his affair with a county employee private and drive him to frequent sexual rendezvous. Leopold, a Republican, was charged with four counts of misconduct in office and one count of fraudulent misappropriation of county funds, charges that come after a yearlong investigation by the state prosecutor. If convicted of all misdemeanor charges, the 69-year-old Pasadena resident could face at least one year in jail. The indictment lists some bizarre allegations -- including that the county executive ordered his security detail to empty his urine catheter after an operation. He was also accused of having the officers drive him to meet a female county employee for sexual encounters in a vehicle parked in public places up to three times weekly. In a telephone interview after the indictment was announced, Leopold vowed to fight the charges, saying he would not step down. He declined to comment on the specific allegations, but his attorney criticized the state prosecutor's decision to include such graphic detail in the indictment. "The citizens of the county can look at my decades-long record of public service and know that I've always put the interest of the taxpayers first," said Leopold. "I would ask my fellow citizens to reserve judgment until both sides of the story can be heard. I'm confident that when the citizens hear both sides of the story and hear all the facts, they'll have a complete and full account and we will prevail."