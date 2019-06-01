Three-alarm fire damages rowhouses in Canton

Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun

Ashley Pass, left, and Colleen Pugaczewski, second from left, fled their smoke-damaged rowhouse in the 900 block of South Bouldin Street, and watched the firefighters with Colleen's father, Rob Pugaczewski, third from left. A three-alarm fire which started around 6:40 a.m. in Canton damaged at least 7 rowhouses, displacing more than a dozen people. The fire may have been caused by roofing work done yesterday at 936-938 Bouldin Street, and it spread northward under the roofs to the adjoining rowhouses. More than 100 firefighters were at the scene, and had the fire under control in less than an hour.