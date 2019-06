Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun

Michael Britt plays the musical accompaniment to a Laurel and Hardy silent film short during the Inaugural Organ Concert featuring the State Theater's 1926 Wurlitzer Organ Opus 1539. The concert was held Sunday afternoon at the Engineers Club at the Garrett-Jacobs Mansion. The theater organ, which was saved by Roy Wagner of Glen Arm after the State closed, was recently installed in the mansion's ballroom, which had once had a theater organ. Britt, a Baltimore native, first played this same Wurlitzer as a 10 year old when it was installed in the Wagner home.