Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun

On left, Roberta Brice, E Balto, who was laid off 6 months ago, chants with other job seekers gathered outside the East Baltimore Development Inc. (EBDI) offices. They are calling for Christopher Shea, President and CEO, to come out and address them. Baltimore Churches and Community United organized a march to the headquarters to protest what its leaders call hiring inequities in the $1.8B redevelopment project north of Johns Hopkins Hospital.