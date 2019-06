Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun

Shawn Smith, 45, receives letters and drawings (pictured) from her daughter, Shelby Nichole Smith, 26, who is in prison in Texas. Shelby Nichole Smith is alleged to be one of the enforcers for a prostitution ring from Baltimore to Texas. She also graduated near the top of her class from Southern, was an alter girl at church and was in the Army. Her children are in foster care.