Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun

From a cherry picker, an SHA official prepares to make repairs on the I-95s overpass sign that was struck. The outer loop of Baltimore Beltway at I-95 closed this afternoon after an oversized truck with a boom attachment struck and possibly damaged an overpass on the outer loop of the Baltimore Beltway at Interstate 95, forcing state highway officials to close down lanes to remove mangled metal dangling over the roadway.