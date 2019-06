Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun

From the upper balcony, Doug Johnson, capital project manager, Archdiocese of Baltimore, points out some of the damage the Baltimore Basilica sustained in the August earthquake. Six years after a $40 million restoration of the oldest Catholic cathedral in the nation, cracks are expanding. Repairs will begin in June and take about eight months. The church will only be open for weekend Masses and about 21 already scheduled weddings during the work.