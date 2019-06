Pictured from left Anne Arundel County Executive John Leopold speaks with Fort Meade Garrison Commander COL Edward Rothstein and MG Michael Linnington before the ceremony started. Business and Civic leaders from Maryland gathered at BWI airport for the 8th Annual Salute to Veterans and Military Families event organized by USO Metropolitan Washington.

Arundel County Executive John R. Leopold, pictured, and other leaders expressed the concerns of local governments at a press conference to Stop the Teacher Pension Shift.

Anne Arundel County Executive John R. Leopold was indicted and charged with multiple counts of misconduct in office, based on allegations that he used his county-paid police security detail for his own political gain and for transportation to engage in sex acts.