Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun

Felicia Wilson, mother of 17-year-old Isaiah Simmons who died from being restrained at Bowling Brook Preparatory School in 2007,is pictured at her lawyer, Steven H. Heisler's office after speaking to the press. Charges have been dropped against the five counselors accused of killing Isaiah Simmons when restraining him in the juvenile reform school in Carroll County. Ms. Wilson said, "I'm not angry.... It makes me heartbroken that in the United States of America, justice isn't the same for all." She also said, "The five defendants should not be able to work around children."