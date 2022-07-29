Jessica Haire wins Republican Anne Arundel county executive nomination

Edgewater County Council member Jessica Haire became the Republican nominee for Anne Arundel County executive Friday, defeating former Annapolis Del. Herb McMillan.

Haire received 16,358 votes (44.4%), according to unofficial Anne Arundel County Board of Elections results.

McMillan, who was Haire’s main opponent in the primary, finished with 14,292 votes (38.8%). Haire led McMillan by about 1,400 votes entering the final canvassing session, which included about 4,700 Republican ballots. The final margin of victory was by more than 2,000 votes.

Haire will face incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman in the general election on Nov. 8. Pittman was unopposed in the primary.

Haire held a strong lead in fundraising throughout her campaign– garnering criticism from her opponents who noted a chunk of her campaign cash came from a Silver Spring developer which has been attempting to build a landfill in Odenton.

Besides the two frontrunners, fellow GOP candidate John Grasso received 4,361 votes (12%), Fernando Berra had 1,124 votes (3%), and Chris Jahn had 752 votes (2%)

Shannon Leadbetter won the GOP nomination for the District 7 seat which Haire will be vacating, winning with 2,812 votes (38.9%) against competitors Dawn Pulliam, who had 2,203 votes (30.5%) and Cailey Locklair, who had 2,215 votes (30.6%). Democrat Shawn Livingston was unopposed in that race.

In another close race, Julie Hummer beat John C. Dove Jr., for the Democratic nomination for the District 4 council seat, winning with 2,907 votes (40.5%) over Dove’s 2,687 votes (37.4%). On the Republican side of that race, Cheryl Renshaw beat Thomas Wieland with 1,107 votes (53%) to Wieland’s 983 (47%).

Incumbent Republican Sheriff Jim Fredericks won handily with 20,758 votes (63.4%) against three primary challengers – James H. McNeill with 5,795 votes (17.7%), Warren Darlington Porter, Jr. with 3,637 votes (11.1%) and Joe Delimater — 2,565 votes (7.8%). In November, Fredericks will face Democratic nominee Everett Sesker, who ran unopposed in his primary.

For complete election returns, go to capitalgazette.com/results.