Universal basic income, Main Street flowers and lower taxes among Annapolis council budget ideas

An Annapolis alderman wants to provide 50 families struggling financially with monthly no-strings-attached payments, one of more than two dozen budget amendments the Annapolis City Council will discuss at a work session today.
The ideas are among several council members have offered to tweak to Mayor Gavin Buckley’s proposed city budget, such as funding a community survey to gauge what city services residents prioritize and paying for hanging baskets along Main Street.
Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, said many Annapolis residents are struggling to pay for rent, food and other basic living expenses. He proposed helping them with what is often called universal basic income. He estimated it would cost around $500,000.
“This program stands to assist and help families with those expenses on a rolling basis,” he said. “If you sign up once, you don’t stay on the program for a lifetime; it changes yearly.”
The council was required to submit amendment proposals to the city Budget Office by May 17 to allow Finance Director Jodee Dickinson and her staff enough time to game out the fiscal implications for the budget. The $152 million spending plan has no new tax increases but proposes increases in water, trash pick-up and stormwater fees. It is balanced in part by COVID-19 pandemic relief funds from the federal government.
Gay missed the deadline to submit amendments, he said, and now plans to introduce roughly 20 amendments on the floor at the next City Council meeting on June 7, when the council vote on all amendments.
Six of eight council members said they plan to introduce at least one amendment in the hopes of seeing a program, initiative or city position funded over the next fiscal year, which starts July 1. Two council members, Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5, and Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, D-Ward 3, said they didn’t have plans to introduce any amendments.
A handful of amendments, such as those by Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, and Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, appear to be in direct conflict. Finlayson is pushing to create a new position, and Savidge is seeking savings by halting some contractual jobs from becoming civil servants.
Here is a preview of the amendments each council member is expected to discuss:
Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1
Other than Gay, Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, has the most amendments to propose, with six.
Her most substantial proposal is a pilot program to offer free public transit to low-income residents. Under Tierney’s program, the city would use some of the federal coronavirus relief dollars earmarked for the budget deficit in the fiscal year 2023 to pay for free fares. The program would be administered by the Transportation Department. Residents would have to complete an income verification form to be eligible.
The city bus system is often underused and such a program would help encourage public transit use as the pandemic recedes, she said.
In another amendment, Tierney has proposed hiring an outside consultant to review the city’s permitting process to “identify efficiencies or methods to improve effectiveness.”
One-time use money of $25,000 would pay for the consultation, followed by more substantial organizational and regulatory changes if needed.
In the capital budget, Tierney is seeking to revise the scope of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar citywide traffic signal rehabilitation project. She has proposed pushing off the full replacement of some signals to 2023, and instead completing a traffic analysis to factor in the impact of the City Dock redevelopment and rebuilding of Hillman Garage.
The project costs too much money — more than $3 million over six years — to invest in the permanent replacement of signals without considering the impact of the redevelopment, Tierney said.
Three other Tierney amendments include using $15,800 from the Recreation and Parks budget to furnish Main Street with hanging baskets and deducting a combined $44,000 from the Annapolis Police and Fleet Replacement Capital outlay budgets to fund the transition of two employees to civil service status.
Fred Paone, R-Ward 2
Paone is considering introducing an amendment that would lower the city’s real property tax rate to the constant yield tax rate of $0.7276 per $100 of assessment in the next fiscal year.
The City Council is currently weighing a proposal to maintain the current tax rate of $0.7380 per $100 of assessment, which would result in real property tax revenues going up by more than $750,000 thanks to a 1.43% increase in the estimated real property assessable base.
Paone said he is exploring whether he is allowed to introduce the measure. He would also have to find $750,000 in cuts to the budget to make up for lost revenue, he said.
Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4
In the Finance Committee’s budget report, Finlayson recommended forming a task force to study which services it could turn over to Anne Arundel County as a way to cut the long-term debt. She also recommended using contingency funds to pay for a community survey to determine what city services residents prioritize.
Both of those recommendations will be discussed as budget amendments on Thursday, Finlayson said.
Finlayson said she is also supporting the addition of a second full-time social worker position who would work in the Office of Community Services, a long-planned city department that would be staffed with social workers, therapists and other community-oriented employees to connect residents with existing resources.
The council introduced a charter amendment on Monday to establish the new department.
DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6
Gay has been guarded about the amendments he plans to introduce though he has discussed two significant changes at recent Finance Committee meetings, including the universal basic income pilot program.
Under Gay’s proposal, 50 families would receive $500 a month with no strings attached. Gay has suggested using $500,000 in one-time-use funds for the payments plus other start-up costs.
The program has been implemented in other cities, most famously in Stockton, California.
Gay also plans to introduce an amendment to fund a feasibility study for building a dirtbike park in the city. Gay said he got the idea after Annapolis native Travis Pastrana completed a stunt in the city last fall.
There are currently no such parks in Annapolis, and building one could help create another recreational opportunity for young people, he said.
Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7
Savidge is considering one amendment that would halt four city contractual jobs from being converted to civil service positions.
The savings of almost $50,000 is insignificant but intended to urge the administration to hold off on converting the positions until they get a handle on increasing staff costs, Savidge said.
“It’s nothing against those positions,” he said. “We’re talking about adding brand new staff, and I think we really need to follow our own advice, which is finding reductions elsewhere before we propose increases in the budget.”
The four jobs are a social work coordinator in the soon-to-be-created Office of Community Services, a forensic services unit supervisor in the Police Department, an exercise training and community outreach coordinator in Rec and Parks and an emergency management planner in the Office of Emergency Management.
Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8
Arnett’s lone amendment would add a project to the capital budget to build a public dock from the city’s right-of-way from Boucher Avenue to Wells Cove.
The small inlet has been the subject of debate about public water access in the city, as officials seek to keep it open to the public and has led to a pending lawsuit over the land.
Arnett has placed a $50,000 cost on the project.