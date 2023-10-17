Responding to Hamas attack on Israel; viewshed study needed around Annapolis City Dock | READER COMMENTARY

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow with teammates during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and England in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (Manish Swarup/AP)

US needs to offer whatever support Israel needs

The unprovoked surprise attack by Hamas, Hezbollah and other antisemitic terrorists on the High Holy Day of Atonement: Yom Kippur should be roundly condemned by all civilized peoples

The US should wholeheartedly support our ally, Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the people of Israel and the innocent Jewish families attacked on the West Bank/Gaza Strip. We should especially suppprt those who lost loved ones, murdered by terrorists, and the many families taken as hostages, being held in horrific conditions, facing possible torture and or death

With the Israeli policy of non-appeasement, non-tolerance and non-negotiation with terrorists, a peaceful outcome looks highly unlikely. So there is the possibility of much more bloodshed, pain, misery and suffering seeming to be the unfortunate inevitable consequence.

Hence jeopardizing any attempt at peace in the Middle East at this critical juncture in world politics and the international stage of peace negotiations.

Israel’s vain attempts at compromise with its Arab counterparts have fallen on deaf ears and will likely go unheeded by those whohave chosen war over peace, death over life, destruction over progress and ruin over growth and development.

Michael D Yu, Annapolis

Yu attended the Naval Academy and was a Marine

Student organizations supporting Hamas are dangerous

My anger knows no bounds. The terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel against women, children, non-combatants, the elderly and the ill in hospitals is abhorrent and inexcusable.

Yet dozens of student organizations at Harvard, University of California-Berkeley and other colleges are attempting to justify this horror, offering succor and support for these terrorists. Those students should be considered fifth columnists and should be exposed for the danger they represent.

They are antisemites and those student organizations should be shuttered. I would support the harshest punishments for these students both within the universities and in the world at large. And equivocating schools like Harvard should be condemned. This is a time for moral clarity. Stand with Israel.

Peter Tutini, Annapolis

There will always be war

Evil exists, there will never be peace, there will always be war. If and when you accept this then we can at least make the world a safer place for freedom-loving people. No cure but safer.

Bob Rullan, Annapolis

Viewshed study needed around City Dock

I was glad to see the electric hydrofoil ferry finally make its debut at the City Dock and look forward to it as the beginning of a fleet of vessels dedicated to marine transit on the bay.

Hopefully the soon-to-be-executed masterplan for City Dock, including its surrounding new development (architecture, civic space & landscape), will put Annapolis on the map once again as a leader of Marine Transit Oriented Development in the region.

We need more transit, ferries, bikes, electric scooters and walkers, and less cars parking and buses idling at City Dock. The new Hillman Garage will help with converting the existing waterfront parking lot to a pedestrian friendly Piazza & Park for community celebrations and a beautiful space when empty.

It seems an assessment needs be done regarding viewsheds from inside the city looking out and from the water looking in at the skyline of thecity. The current Height Bulk ordinance seems inadequate to deal with this complex urban design challenge of giving direction to an assemblage of multiple buildings at this important area.

There is no document or validating study that I am aware of as to why the height lines are drawn as they are for the Historic District. I think there were just drawn as someone saw fit.

The Height Bulk ordinance seems better suited to deal with individual buildings and style rather than help create an integrated assemblage of architecture and civic space to form a pleasing townscape where the historic city meets the water.

Perhaps the result of a viewshed study could to help direct the design of a pleasing artistic grouping of buildings with the Naval Academy Field House as a backdrop.

Perhaps the Height Bulk Ordinance needs to be modified based on an urban design viewshed study that can give designers a raison d’être for the current height and bulk regulations.

Let us hope the end result is pleasing group of surrounding buildings at the end of City Dock that don’t block views of the water and look good upon approach from the scenic Severn River.

Craig Purcell, Baltimore

Purcell is an architect

The nation needs a spiritual transformation

Our nation is more than a little bit under the weather. We are seriously ill, growing “weaker” by the moment. The symptoms of our illness are in the news daily and they seem to be pointing to a terminal condition.

For example, there is an absence of responsible leadership at the highest level(s). The Oval Office becomes a hiding place instead of a place for protecting citizens.

The Department of Justice is weaponized against the people instead of existing to serve and protect them. The Hunter Biden saga continues, and both the current president and the former president are fighting to protect their turf instead of their constituents.

Additionally, safeguarding classified information has been relegated to a minor matter instead of being a top priority. Likewise, security of our border is, for all practical purposes, nonexistent.

Adding to the chronic condition of our nation is an explosive outburst of violence in our streets, disregard of authority and lack of respect for law enforcement.

Congress has become a pathetic group of infighting “grade schoolers” whose actions on the Congressional floor are telling our youngsters “Do as I say, not as I do.” They deserve better, but there appears to be is an absence of integrity and certainly an absence of cooperation and respect.

As a 75-year-old senior citizen, I find myself reflecting on lessons learned in grade school civics class. We learned about the legislative process, about our three branches of government and about the separation of powers that our founding fathers saw as vital to our success.

We were taught that this model of governing was what set us apart from our adversary at that time, the Soviet Union. But, today I’m not so sure I can pinpoint such a difference. Both the U.S. and its current foe, Russia, are misguided and corrupt. Both are incapable of rising above the consequences of their actions.

For those who look to the scriptures for guidance and hope, Matthew 7:15-16 says “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits.”

As a nation, what about our fruits? Are they healthy and robust, ripe for the picking? Or, are they rotting on the vine while we seek a political answer to what ails us? A political “makeover” will not “fix our nation.” We need a spiritual transformation from the inside out.

Consider the often used words that conclude a political speech or national address — ”May GOD bless America.” Maybe we need to say “May GOD help America.” We’ve tried everything else. What do you think?

Ron Chambless, Annapolis

Creating awareness of colon cancer

Six years ago, 40-year-old Wendy Paxton beat colon cancer. She is an avid runner, a single mother and an all-around wonderful friend. Two other 40-year-olds she knew were also diagnosed with colon cancer that year, but Paxton was the only one to survive.

Otherwise very healthy, Paxton visited the doctor at the behest of a friend for what turned out to be an unrelated symptom. After the doctor performed a colonoscopy to investigate the issue, they found a large malignant tumor. She was shocked at the diagnosis because there were no signs or risk factors. If she had waited to get screened, she feels she would not have survived to see her son go to middle school.

Paxton works full-time doing clinical research for a nuclear medicine organization in Maryland, treating patients with colon and a variety of other cancers. She said, “I find inspiration from the cancer patients I treat who depend on me. Being diagnosed with cancer helped me better understand what my patients go through emotionally and physically. I want to keep going for them, so they have the inspiration to help them through what they are fighting themselves.”

Now, she is giving back to the community by creating awareness of colon cancer and raising funds that go back directly into the community to help other colon cancer patients. This year, she is scheduled to have her second 5K walk/run event at Anne Arundel Community College on Oct. 15, 2023. Learn more, register or donate: https://donate.coloncancercoalition.org/baltimore.

Rebekah Owens, Pasadena

Appreciating the county fire department

For so many years and multiple jobs, I have constantly wondered what I wanted to do “when I grow up ... "

For the past year, I have been working for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. I am the CPR coordinator at the training academy in Millersville.

I have had the opportunity to meet many of the firefighters and EMTs as they go through the winter skills program. I even enrolled in a five-month EMT class to learn firsthand what our men and women go through out in the field on a daily basis.

Not only are they fighting fires, they are saving lives. Did you know each firefighter in Anne Arundel County is also an EMT or paramedic? Our men and women are highly trained and very good at what they do.

This past month, I had the unfortunate experience of losing my home to a house fire. It was very heartbreaking to lose so much, but to watch the team work as they did, was very impressive.

The support that showed up on my front lawn that dreary afternoon was incredible. My chief at the academy, Chief Pfaltzgraff, came down to check on me and help with collecting my possessions. The chief of the department, Tricia Wolford, appeared and gave me a hug and met my family. The fire crews working went into the home and gathered things out for me, trying to save as much as possible.

The next morning, my captain, Megan Barnum, showed up with her gear and said “what should I go dig for, what do we need to find? …” She sorted through my daughter’s room until she found the “Bun Bun” that was missing (my daughter’s childhood stuffed animal that was so well loved and treasured).

You never feel like the unthinkable will happen to you, until it does. But to know you have the support of the whole fire department, is incredible. I feel the love and camaraderie. To see teamwork come together is a great feeling. The department made me feel like one of the family, and it’s a great family that I am extremely proud to be a part of!

So now, more than 30 years after graduating from college, I have finally figured out “what I want to do when I grow up” ... proudly work for Anne Arundel County Fire Department!

County Executive Steuart Pittman, you have yourself one awesome fire chief, and an outstanding department!

Beth Weiss, Lothian