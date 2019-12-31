Letting go may be one of the smartest acts you can perform today. Worrying won’t make you any more productive, just more uneasy. Consider your release a temporary pause rather than an act of surrender. There’s only so much you can do at a time and only so many places you can be at once; it’s okay if you can’t complete every task on your to-do list now. Instead, recharge your batteries by doing something delightful that helps you feel safe and secure. Novelist Anne Lamott wrote, “Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes… including you.”