Daily horoscope for December 29, 2020

Something may have happened recently that has caused you to reflect on how you show up in your relationships. Pull your emotions tighter around you today and let your energy move inward. Use your enhanced intuitive abilities that are present under the Full Moon to dive deep into the nature of your behavior and actions as of late. When you come out of it, you can have some powerful conversations with others about where things stand. Your long-term partnerships or friendships can greatly benefit from your self-work.