Daily horoscope for December 28, 2021

General Daily Insight for December 28, 2021
Some powerfully positive energy is moving us along at a breakneck pace today, but that doesn't mean we have to hurry up in order to enjoy it. The gentle Moon spends the first part of the day in Libra and will form a beautiful trine to generous Jupiter in Aquarius this afternoon, before helping us focus once she slips into Scorpio. Jupiter will be shifting as well -- this lucky planet moves into Pisces at 11:09 pm EST, making the next five months quite fantastical.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Right now, fantasies may seem more real than ever before as Jupiter, the planet of expansion and good fortune, moves into whimsical Pisces and your 12th House of Escapism and the Subconscious. With Jupiter there, you may feel more inclined to tune out from any static in your environment and instead, try to develop a better relationship with your spiritual side. Progress might not seem as concrete during this phase, but you're also less likely to feel pressured to move forward.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Your social life might be about to kick off in a major way, so prepare to connect with what may feel like everyone you've ever known and then some! Giant Jupiter is leaving your career sector today in order to enter your 11th House of Friends and Global Communications. Whether you want to reach out to old pals you haven't contacted in a while or discover some new friends, this is your sign to start making an effort to do so.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
A pathway is opening up in front of you that could help you get to exactly where you want to be. Today, auspicious Jupiter enters your 10th House of Career, initiating one of the best possible transits for professional achievements. This energy should keep that fire in your belly burning strong through the spring, so you don't need to move mountains in a single day. For now, it would be enough to start planning where you'd like to be by then.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
It's time to spread your wings and soar. Jupiter, the most bountiful planet in the sky, is entering your 9th House of Boundless Horizons, which just so happens to be Jupiter's natural domain. During this lengthy transit, you'll definitely have more opportunities to metaphorically explore the world through learning -- and you may have some chances to travel as well! There's no need to hop on a plane right away, but this is a great moment to begin planning the journey of a lifetime.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Life could be about to get rather intense, but that doesn't need to be a bad thing! Fortuitous Jupiter is entering your all-or-nothing 8th House of Intimacy and Shared Resources. This transit can offer you more opportunities to get closer to the people around you in one way or another, but it could also have a major impact on your finances. If you keep your wits about you, you might be able to emerge from this phase with a much higher net worth.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You're quite a capable sign, Virgo, but even you can't do everything on your own. As mighty Jupiter enters your 7th House of Partnerships, where he'll stay until mid-May, you may be able to form some major dynamic duos. While this could pertain to romance, it's definitely not exclusive to it. You can forge very helpful professional relationships during this time, as well as some meaningful friendships. It's OK to let the people around you help out if you need it!
Libra
September 23-October 22
Becoming more organized might not sound very fun, but it'll definitely work to your advantage right now and in the future. Today, limitless Jupiter enters your 6th House of Work and Routine for roughly five months, giving you a wonderful boost to get your life in order and show how efficient you are. This could equal a new health initiative, a better day-to-day routine, or more hours at the office -- however you want to use this, it should have delightful results!
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You're just about the luckiest sign of the zodiac today, thanks to a major change in the stars above. Fortuitous Jupiter is entering your fun-loving 5th House of Passion and Creativity for the next five months, kicking off an extended period when you get to put your desires front and center. This is a terrific time to do anything creative, regardless of your skill level or what exactly you want to create. The universe wants you to enjoy this period, so dive in headfirst!
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Home is where the heart is -- and it's where your focus may center starting today as extravagant Jupiter, your ruler, slides into your 4th House of Home and Family. Jupiter's presence could kick off a fresh phase of updates and expansion under your own roof, as well as some fun, cozy energy. You might want to do some redecorating, host more parties, indulge in some family time, or even move to a brand-new place. It's time to transform your house into your castle!
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Life could pick up its pace today, so events might start happening at what feels like lightning speed. Expansive Jupiter is entering your 3rd House of Local Community and Communications, practically ensuring that your schedule will be filled to the brim with lots of things to do and people to see. This is a particularly terrific period for anyone who has a message they want to get out, as your voice will likely be boosted online and off. Get your soapbox ready!
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Prepare to start making it rain! Today, fortunate Jupiter enters your 2nd House of Earned Income and Material Security to hang out there until mid-May, giving you the green light to make an effort on both earning more money and doing more with said money than you have in quite some time. Whether you're looking for a raise, a new project, or an entirely different job, some excellent options to earn your keep could appear on the horizon at any moment.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Get ready for a whole new perspective on the world! Your faith in yourself and your path could be majorly strengthened as Jupiter, the galactic guardian of expansion and positivity, is entering your sign today to stay until mid-May. You've got a chance to engage with life more fully than ever before. It could feel as though you've been ushered out onto center stage after waiting in the wings for ages, and you deserve to have everyone's eyes on you. It's your time to shine!