Daily horoscope for December 27, 2020

Flexibility is the answer today as you may be stubbornly holding on to something that is not working. The need for pliability does not mean you have to start from scratch, though. Instead, try re-entering the situation with a new mindset. A lot of ideas may be generated though group brainstorming now, so get together with like minds and transform something about the way you are currently thinking. Many heads are better than one, as long as yours remains open to a new view.