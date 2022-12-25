Daily horoscope for December 25, 2022

General Daily Insight for December 25, 2022

Growth is not easy, but it is now possible. The Moon enters free-thinking Aquarius at 2:14 am EST, setting us up to think outside the box and let new people inspire us. Luna will go on to form a helpful sextile to Jupiter, lifting us above our limitations, then turn around to trine Mars, supplying everyone with an extra drive to make things happen. Finally, the Moon coordinates with tender Chiron, ensuring that we all have the necessary space for healing.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Being a part of something may currently feel as natural as a puzzle piece clicking into place. Although you might normally prefer to fly solo, consider allowing the Moon to help you connect with like-minded souls as she enters your 11th House of Social Networks. Leave your ambitions on the back burner as you team up for a group project or simply a friendly get-together. If you've been considering joining an organization of some kind, this is the perfect day to submit your application.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Get ready to put your best foot forward. Your 10th House of Career is lit up as the Moon makes her grand entry, reminding you that your goals aren't going to achieve themselves. A VIP or other supervisor might decide that you've earned a boost up the ladder! As long as you're not resting on your laurels, they should happily open a door or two for you. By meeting them halfway, you'll be able to go much further in the long run.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

The further you go, the more fulfillment you can find at present. The Moon leaps into your boundless 9th House, bringing a sense of wanderlust with her. Consider your own existence and ask yourself if you can break out of your usual habits and incorporate a sense of newness into your routine. Learning more about other people can teach you more about your own experiences, so make an effort to dive into new opportunities and transform into a better version of yourself.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Things take a turn for the serious today -- fortunately, that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The Moon is tumbling into your intense 8th house, which governs everything from shared finances to death, so don't be shocked if you find yourself operating in a rather extreme fashion. Make this work for you by somersaulting into this energy headfirst and using your momentum to your advantage. If you've been avoiding certain matters you can tackle them now, knowing you've got all the power.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your relationships are taking center stage. Once your 7th House of Equality welcomes the Moon in for her monthly visit, the cosmos will turn your emotional dial toward the important people in your life. If you've been focused on your own program recently, make a point of touching base with your valued partners. This is also a good time to gain clarity around business matters or hammer out any vague contracts. You can make sure everyone is treated fairly under this harmonious energy.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Now is the time to hop back onto any bandwagons you might have recently fallen off. The Moon is entering familiar territory for you, Virgo: your 6th House of Responsibility. This is the perfect day to pick yourself up and start making things happen once again, whether through tending to your professional obligations or tuning up your physical health. Take steps to become a better version of yourself, and keep in mind that small steps can amount to major progress over time.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your inner Muse might feel the need to come out and play. The Moon is now carousing in your 5th House of Creativity, encouraging you to leave work behind -- instead, make fun your top priority! In particular, if life has seemed rather dull lately, consider this your sign to change up the program and do something that brings a smile to your face. Dance, sing, draw, do whatever you need to feel like you're not stifling yourself. It's time to get expressive.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

It's a good time to get cozy on the couch. As Luna settles into your homey 4th house, you may feel much less eager to see what's happening outside your front door than usual, especially if there are countless things to tend to under your own roof. Tend to any outstanding projects, give your carpets a thorough vacuuming, and if you've got an overflowing junk drawer or other necessary chores, try to knock those out too. You should feel better once your space is decluttered.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Listen to the upbeat rhythm of the universe! The cosmic soundtrack is beckoning you to set aside your responsibilities and get out to see what's happening in the world. Try to link up with others and see what your peers are doing, because even the most off-handed remark could inspire you or spark a fresh idea that carries you all the way to the bank. It will be easier to turn that lightbulb on over your head if someone else can help flip the switch.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

A little luxury can go a long way. The Moon is shimmying into your 2nd House of Material Wealth -- she won't be making it easy to resist treating yourself right now. A few little splurges here and there are probably worth it, but make sure you're spending where it counts and not wasting your money on things that will soon lose their luster. Think quality over quantity! That way, whatever you purchase can continually bring you joy for a very long time.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your intuition is at an absolute high point. The emotional Moon is entering your sign for her monthly visit, enlightening you with her natural perception and awareness. It's a good time to wear your heart on your sleeve, both to your own benefit and that of others. You can have a good cry and release some old drama from your system, but you can also be an empathetic ear for any friends who might need a bit of support. Lead by example with kindness.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It might feel like you've flown over the rainbow and found yourself in an entirely unique magical land. The Moon is swooning into your fantastical 12th house, encouraging you to check out from reality and see where your daydreams can take you instead. This is a very inspired cycle, so you might discover some truly ingenious ideas for solving both new concerns and old issues. Do your best to choose the path less taken -- you should wind up somewhere wonderful and rewarding.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.