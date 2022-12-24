Daily horoscope for December 24, 2022

General Daily Insight for December 24, 2022

Inspiration is flowing like a waterfall for all of us! The Moon will make a pair of happy conjunctions, first to luxurious Venus then to mental Mercury, giving us plenty of good things to focus on. Mercury will then reach out to sextile magical Neptune at 8:17 pm EST, motivating us to look beyond the obvious and see the inherent possibilities of the universe. A final lunar connection to alchemical Pluto encourages rolling up our sleeves and making the most of our time.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Aries

March 21-April 19

An extra-special angle to your thoughts can offer present insight. Due to the helpful sextile between Mercury is in your ambitious 10th house and mystical Neptune in your dreamy 12th house, you have both the focus and the inspiration to discover different -- and better -- ways of doing things. Don't worry about going by the book! Open yourself up to the impossible, knowing that something which seemed out of this world could become a big part of your reality. The limit does not exist.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

People from far away could offer you some very special opportunities today. Your mind is turned outward as Mercury flies through your expansive 9th house, but your heart can stay with your social circle as it sextiles Neptune in your group-oriented 11th house. Whether it's your friends or perhaps an organization you are part of, your network may give you the chance to transform your life into something magical. Be willing to let others see and appreciate what makes you unique.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Powerful focus can now be yours. Clever Mercury, your ruler, is to thank for that -- you're capable of putting its blessings to special use as Mercury forms an alliance with imaginative Neptune in your professional 10th house. Your quick thinking could result in you getting the chance to shine where your bosses or other VIPs can see you. Anyone who witnesses your talents will probably be incredibly impressed with your skill. Let them know what you've got hidden up your sleeve!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

An influential person could help broaden your horizons today. The important plus-ones in your life, platonic or not, are being encouraged by Mercury and Neptune's sextile to share experiences with you. With Mercury in your partnership sector and Neptune in your adventurous 9th house, you might want to book a couple's trip, perhaps with a current close friend or someone who comes from a very different background. The more you can celebrate your differences, the more successful you can be.

Leo

July 23-August 22

The smallest changes can lead to major improvements -- if you keep an open mind. Mercury in your analytical 6th house is working together with Neptune in your transformative 8th house, and together they're boosting your mental power till you can take the measure of everything, from the smallest detail to the widest bird's-eye view. Something that looks relatively simple at first glance could reap huge rewards down the line, so don't ignore the finer points. They may hold the keys to your success.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

An undeniable magic is lighting up your life at the moment! Mercury in your passionate 5th house is embracing Neptune in your 7th House of Relationships for a loving sextile, bringing some very special moments to your door. Someone could appear before you who feels like they stepped right out of a fairy tale, or perhaps you're the one who seems to have fallen down a rabbit hole and found yourself in Wonderland. Your happily ever after is up for grabs.

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's important to remember that you have all the time you need. There is a helpful connection between Mercury in your feelings sector and Neptune in your work sector, and together they are doing their best to calm your nerves and soothe any ruffled feathers. If you've felt rushed off your feet lately, or like everyone expects everything from you, make a point of shaking that off and tending to your own needs at your own pace. Everything else can wait for now.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Honesty is rewarded by the universe -- even more than usual. Mercury is zipping through your communications sector, giving you lots of things to mull over, and when it races Neptune in your creative 5th house, it'll be all but impossible to keep your thoughts to yourself. Try to find positive and creative outlets where you and your ideas can shine front and center, because you have a lot to offer. The worst thing you could do now would be to shut yourself down.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Someone close to you might offer a helping hand very soon. Specifically, a relative or roommate could provide you with financial support when you need it most. You've got Mercury and Neptune to thank for that, as the messenger planet boosts hazy Neptune in your 4th House of Family. You may not want to accept anyone's charity, but it's okay to let them contribute. If you truly aren't comfortable with that, perhaps instead they can give you a wonderful idea regarding ways to earn money.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Life could be taking some very interesting twists and turns. You're on top of your game as witty Mercury tours your sign, giving you an extra stroke of genius that will come in handy as Mercury sextiles Neptune in your local community sector. Neptune can create a bit of confusion wherever it goes, so your normal road might not be as clearly defined as usual. You can get through this by meandering without pushing in any one direction. You should wind up somewhere satisfying.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Keeping your eye on the ball may currently be a little difficult. Mercury in your subconscious sector is casting a fog over reality, and its connection to mystical Neptune in your income sector could make it only too easy to lose track of the facts, especially when it comes to money. Overspending might happen when you least expect it, so pay close attention to your wallet. If you see something shiny, wait a few days to be sure you still want it.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You may have a great support network available at this time. People are likely coming out in droves to support you as messenger Mercury in your 11th House of Friendships chats with Neptune in your sign. Even if there aren't many others around, those who are in your corner should be there for the long run. Consider inviting your best buddies out for a night of fun, or perhaps hosting them to show your appreciation. The feeling is practically guaranteed to be mutual.

