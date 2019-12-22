Your heart and mind are strongest when you’re on your home turf today. Whether you meet with allies or troublemakers, make your best attempt to deepen the relationship. Regenerating your fondest memories illuminates possible solutions. Your possessions are the keys to your security, almost as if they are guarding your past. Be bold and let go of any old items or past patterns that no longer represent who you are. Lean forward into the unknown without grasping for the future. Brené Brown wrote, “You can choose courage or you can choose comfort. You cannot have both.”