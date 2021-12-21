Daily horoscope for December 21, 2021

General Daily Insight for December 21, 2021
Today is one of the most transformative days of the year, as the almighty Sun enters Capricorn for his annual tour, marking the Winter Solstice and the start of a new season. An early opposition between the emotional Moon and pleasure-loving Venus could have us wanting to celebrate the day in a way that brings pleasure into our lives. This theme will only grow when the Moon zips into expansive Leo at 4:54 pm EST, so we're encouraged to do something fun this evening!
Aries
March 21-April 19
The universe wants you to set your sights as high as you possibly can, and for you, that's probably pretty high! You're entering an incredibly auspicious time of year for manifesting your professional goals, so you should do your best to sharpen your focus and make this period really count. VIPs and bosses could be happier than ever to lend you a helping hand -- although you'll likely be so in your element that you won't even need any help. Start climbing!
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Something wonderful may be coming your way at this very moment! A boost from the universe could feel like it gives you wings, allowing you to experience freedom once again and start to explore the world, metaphorically or literally, on a level that will satisfy you mentally, physically, and spiritually. Think about anything you've been missing in the great wide yonder and take the steps¬ -- even just early planning -- to begin reaching for those places or doing those activities once again.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Things could seem very intense for a while, like the cosmic thermostat has cranked up the heat. There are opportunities for growth coming your way, but it's probably the kind of growth that creates diamonds -- slow, tense shifts beneath the surface that eventually lead to major change. Creating a few diamonds of your own might not be the most comfortable process, but the universe knows you can do it! Look within to find any necessary personal adjustments, then you can work outwards.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Even if you usually prefer to handle most things on your own, you can't deny that there are times when life is easier with someone there beside you to offer a helping hand or a listening ear. Regardless of who this person is to you, it's OK to accept support from the people in your life -- perhaps even some new people! You might be pleasantly surprised by the way people enjoy helping and by how much a fresh connection could add to your world.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Good things take work, and while you're generally good at staying on top of all matters, even you might have been a little nonchalant about parts of your routine recently. If you've fallen out of any positive habits, be it with your sleep schedule, your diet, or another aspect of your health, then now is a great time to hop right back on the horse and make a point to stay there. You can go far when you put in the effort!
Virgo
August 23-September 22
It's time to wake up! If you've been doing some late-season hibernation, you're now being called to get out of bed and start living life to the fullest again. You might have been spending your time dealing with everyone else's issues, but this is a good moment to return to your own personal program and put yourself and your desires front and center. Focus on the things that bring you the most joy in this world -- then you can chase after them without hesitation!
Libra
September 23-October 22
Today you might want to hit the snooze button and lounge around in bed for a while, taking things one step at a time and in whatever direction you prefer. Luckily, it's a good day to putter around the house and work on yourself rather than focusing on others or any major projects. If you do feel the urge to make a difference, make an effort to apply this energy to your home. Some redecorating or small renovations could really freshen things up for you.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
The cosmic pace is about to start picking up, so don't be shocked if it seems like things are happening faster and more frequently than they have in a while. Opportunities to connect with people will probably come your way, but you also might be generally busy with lots of little tasks and appointments. You may need to start keeping a planner or scheduled calendar if you don't already, because you could be filling up any blank space very soon.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You're entering an especially lucrative time of year, which probably sounds amazing! Still, you won't get rewarded for doing nothing -- don't hesitate to dig in and get to work. If you've already been putting in the effort at work then it might be time to ask for a raise! That said, if you're starting to feel like you aren't getting the monetary recognition that you deserve, then go ahead and start looking for greener pastures to spend your days.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Pleasantly invigorating energy is being sent to you by the universe, encouraging you to rub the sleep out of your eyes and start showing people what you're all about. If you've been living life in the background or hanging out in the wings, it's time to hop into center stage and command the spotlight! New beginnings are available every day, so don't wait to start making fresh goals for yourself, because you'll likely be able to achieve them with flying colors.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
The heat is getting turned down for you, so don't be shocked if you want to spend some time alone and avoid people for a while. You're entering one of the quietest times of the year for you, when the energy is more focused on detoxing old habits so you can make room for new, better ones. Those fresh options may not be here just yet, but you'd be wise to create space for them right now to make sure you don't miss anything.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Change is in the wind today, and it's nudging you to step back and take some time to check in with your loved ones. You might have missed some developments, particularly if you've been busy manifesting professional gains out in the world. Even if nothing special is going on, connecting with others can still bring great happiness. However, chances are high that something big is in the works! Getting your finger on the pulse right now will help you figure out what's going on.