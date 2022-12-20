Daily horoscope for December 20, 2022

General Daily Insight for December 20, 2022

There's a major change in the wind! The Moon is slinking through Scorpio, and we'll be ready to act out when she opposes erratic Uranus. Giant Jupiter takes the stage as it enters Aries at 9:32 am EST, giving us all an extra boost of firepower that will last until next spring. Meanwhile, we'll be inclined to behave productively as the Moon squares Saturn, but once she turns around and trines magical Neptune, we'll remember all of the endless possibilities available to us.

Aries

March 21-April 19

There's a fresh wind blowing in your sails. Benevolent Jupiter is bounding into your sign, returning after backtracking into your subconscious realm for the last few months. Now, however, you're going to be bolstered along as though you've got a fresh dose of rocket fuel in your system. The universe wants to send you very positive opportunities during this time, so don't make yourself small when you should be letting yourself grow larger than life. It's your time to shine, Aries!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

All of a sudden, the world seems to resemble Wonderland more than reality! This fantastical energy can be attributed to expansive Jupiter entering your magical 12th house, setting off roughly five months when your dreams will be far more powerful than usual. This is a great time to keep a dream journal, as you could receive special messages through the universe that you'll want to remember. People may also be looking out for you, so have faith in those around you.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Your social network is currently expanding. Bountiful Jupiter has just arrived in your outgoing 11th house, bringing new and old connections to your attention. Jupiter will be here until mid-May, creating a chance for opportunities to show up through your circle, making it a good time to expand your acquaintances. Someone who's a stranger at this moment may turn out to be a lifesaver down the road, so take time to get to know people. You never know what could happen!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

It's time to set your sights as high as you can go. Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, has just entered your 10th House of Career, offering you a clear road into the future where you can finally get to your desired destination. VIPs and other supervisors should be especially helpful to you in the months to come, so don't be shy about asking for help or letting them know your plans for the future. Doors may open up much more easily than before.

Leo

July 23-August 22

The barriers in your life are starting to evaporate. Adventurous Jupiter is jumping into your 9th House of Expansion, a sector it feels quite at home in. During this roughly five-month cycle, you can make leaps and bounds and explore new territory and opportunities, be it literally or metaphorically. No idea is too grand with Jupiter backing you up, so leave any doubts behind because there is nothing stopping you now. Start leading the way and others should follow without hesitation!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The greater the effort, the greater your rewards can be, Virgo. Jupiter, the planet of expansion and luck, has just returned to your transformative 8th house, encouraging you to walk through the metaphorical fire to reach beautiful rewards. This transit can bring intense times your way that seem to ask a lot of you, but Jupiter is doing its best to ensure that there's a pot of gold waiting for you on the other side. Let the universe boost you to success!

Libra

September 23-October 22

People can take on a new level of importance for you right now. Jupiter is flying into your 7th House of Relationships, creating new opportunities for you to work together with a partner of some kind. Deep relationships, platonic or not, can develop at the drop of a hat or move to the next stage very quickly. You can also create lasting professional partnerships during this phase. The main rule is to tackle life with someone by your side and avoid facing things alone.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Life is about to feel much more in sync for you. Your 6th House of Wellness is glowing as Jupiter enters Aries, setting you up for a much more effective future. This is a rare and terrific cycle for getting your routine in order, so if things have begun to slide in one direction or another, now is the perfect moment to get back on an even keel. You can expect things to pick up at the office as well, so get ready!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You have a very good day ahead of you, Sagittarius! Your ruler, lucky Jupiter, has just arrived in your 5th House of Pleasure, where it will be showering you with opportunities until mid-May. This transit is full of potential to make your dreams come true, as Jupiter will be energizing you to chase after the things that truly bring you joy. If you've been putting your happiness second to that of others, it's time to change up the program and follow your heart.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your home life just took on a unique importance. Grandiose Jupiter is diving into your 4th House of Foundations, from now till next spring, so there could be lots of exhilarating developments arriving directly under your own roof at any moment. Whether this means more exciting times with family members or roommates, literal expansions to your house, or even a whole new place to hang up your hat. The universe is helping you make big positive changes to your living situation.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The volume of your life just got turned up a few notches. Your 3rd House of Communications is blessed by Jupiter's entry as this expansive planet invites tons of opportunities for you, right to your front door. Close connections will be especially important, as your loved ones and pals can provide you with some very interesting new ventures. That said, you are capable of discovering fun things to do on your own. You only have to leave your house to find them.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It's time to make it rain! Jupiter, the planet of opportunity, is re-entering your 2nd House of Income, where it will orbit until mid-May of 2023. This cycle offers you the chance to increase your net worth by leaps and bounds. A change in the wind is here -- especially if you've been feeling like you're simply not earning enough. You could earn a raise or find a part-time gig to supplement what you already make. Getting a whole new job is also possible!

