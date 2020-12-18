Daily horoscope for December 18, 2020

Your innovative powers are strong now and you know there is a better way to get something accomplished. However, there's an urgency you're feeling and you may share whatever idea pops into your head first. Thankfully, you're able to leave your emotions at home, making sure nothing can interfere with a job you are trying to get done. It's a good day to incorporate new approaches into your immediate tasks and projects, but not the best for long-term planning. Focus on what is right in front of you.