Daily horoscope for December 11, 2020

General Daily Insight for December 11, 2020
Fiery energy fuels our day as the vibrant Sun trines driven Mars, stimulating our desire to stand out. Being ourselves becomes an important ambition to accomplish, and one that we fight for with intensity. A wild card is thrown into the mix, however, when the moody Moon opposes electrifying Uranus at 8:43 am EST. This brings our actions into alignment with the truth contained in our higher mind. In this powerful moment, we should fearlessly embrace self-expression.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Containing your energy is no easy task today as you are fired up from within. You are able to express yourself with more passion and interactions with others will spark your interest in new things. Let what is stirring awaken your approach -- you are allowing yourself to ask questions and not willing to blindly follow what the crowd is doing. Ground into your resolve and speak your truth as you seek to make yourself known in a big way.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You are hovering above events as a detached observer... It is easier to see things from an expanded mindset today and release yourself from the mundane responsibilities you usually feel tied up with. Your concerns turn to bigger questions as passion threatens to eat you from the inside out; expressing yourself becomes essential. Still, keep in mind that your interactions with others could be unpredictable now, with you being the one more likely to act out of character.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You are spinning multiple plates at once, unable to take your focus off any one thing for too long today. Things jump around, but you should be able to keep up well with the moveable energy. Additional focus may be necessary in order to fully see a task realized, though. There's more potency to your interactions and relationships now, so let this power be grounds for fully sharing or showing off something you have been working on. Your motivation is running high -- use it to your advantage.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Notice how things make you feel today and be willing to adjust your routine based on your current mood. You are more lucid in your awareness and, therefore, more stimulated overall. Consider investing some time in tasks that require your physical energy but not necessarily your mental focus. You are really in your body and sensing how things move through you now, needing to realign uncomfortable or stuck emotions. Check in with your instincts in order to understand what you need most.
Leo
July 23-August 22
There is more power and force in the backdrop of your reality today. Set an intention as your first task of the day and try to stick with it. Even if events start to go off course, staying clear on your goals will keep everything flowing. Meanwhile, you may be keeping your emotions secret now, not opening up even when provoked. Challenge yourself to let out your feelings little by little so people know how to support you. There's nothing that should hold you back.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You can expect lessons to come through from unlikely sources now -- teachers are everywhere if you open your awareness to your surroundings. Seek to be engaged in the currents of your higher mind. Expressing your emotions will release pent-up tension, so let the energy of the day liberate the things that are hiding within you. You may also feel a desire to do something different, like skipping a task you do each day or quitting a habit all together. You are being pull toward less rigidity.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You are driven to discuss challenging or confrontational topics with more intensity today. Empower yourself to vocalize your insecurities in order to get your needs better met. There is extra support now when speaking your truth and embracing the reality of your current circumstances; a rawness is present in you that can open new pathways of understanding. Explore the ways you express loyalty and devotion to your own self as you work to align with your beliefs, values, and reasons for being.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Unable to put on a front of any kind, you can express yourself with a powerful sense of ease and commitment to your truth. Every part of you gets a say in how things will play out today. With clarity, you can combine the emotional content of your heart’s desires with the analytical processing of your perceptive mind. Some may interpret your search for what is real as you having too high of standards, but you know better. This is a great day for making decisions that require confidence, certainty, and honesty.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You lead the way today with passion and courage, able to apply your strong personality to something of importance. Scrupulous use of your desire for knowledge will create the perfect flow today. Get involved in things that hold intense meaning for you and be purposeful about radiating confidence when expressing yourself. You are more empowered and motivated now to call out the judgements of others, but if you truly believe in the message you are sharing, it is possible to gain a following.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
A spirit of competition drives you to make some bold choices today. You could be attempting to stand out or to be first in line for something. Temper this win-at-all-costs approach by embracing teamwork and cooperation. Even when amazing ideas come out of you, it can be rewarding to talk about where they were birthed from or who inspired you. Give yourself permission to not be a lone wolf -- community is an area of life in which you can seek out like minds and share experiences of depth.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
It feels like things are slowly resolving themselves around you, allowing you to hold on to a passionate sense of hope. Recent challenges seem somewhat less daunting today as an elevated mood carries you along. Realizing the depth of your motivation toward a goal is very rewarding for you, as you are determined to see things through to their completion. A hard-won victory is just around the corner, so keep pushing forward toward the results you want.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You crave an adventure of the soul today as your emotions are driving you in unforeseen ways. Your cup is overflowing and you are blessed with a great understanding that allows you to see people and experiences through a lens of compassion, meaning, and depth. Take on this broadening sense of experience and share what you know with the world. Even the slightest alteration in how you approach something could trigger a profound moment of transformation.