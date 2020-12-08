Daily horoscope for December 8, 2020

General Daily Insight for December 8, 2020
We prefer for things to be just so, making comfort our main objective today. The gentle Moon's sextile to inviting Venus early in the morning allows us to bring warmth and charm into our social environments. The Moon then forms a harmonious trine with pragmatic Saturn at 5:35 pm EST, emphasizing our earnest need to keep excess emotions in check. Embrace the pleasant energy available as the Moon shifts into Libra, bringing a calming sense of ease to the end of the day.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You have the opportunity today to take a clarifying look at how things have been going. It is time to take stock of where you are currently and what has yet to be accomplished. You also have a greater ability to see where you need to pull back emotionally, so ask yourself if you have been giving too much energy to a particular situation. There are enough pleasant feelings floating around today to help you look at your life with kind understanding.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You are able to embrace pleasure with open arms today, letting the engaging energy of your mood lead the way. There is more than enough space to fully relax and enjoy yourself, so luxuriate in pulling back and taking a break if possible. Really make an attempt to fully let go -- even if there is work yet to complete, it will still be there when you get back. Giving yourself room to indulge will allow you to return to your responsibilities happy and refreshed.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You are apt to take more risks with your emotions today, having a greater acceptance of what you are feeling. Wear your heart on your sleeve as a way of welcoming in those who may be going through similar things as you. Share the details of what is affecting you with utmost honesty and embrace the challenge of removing some of the masks that normally disguise how you feel. Showing your true self draws the people you need into your inner circle.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Your thoughts shift within and closer to home today, emphasized by an increased involvement with loved ones. Seek to find an inner sense of balance, calm, and security within these supportive relationships. Straining yourself to make things happen is not necessary; go at your own pace and everyone will understand. Try not to worry if all cannot get done at once -- things feel steadier when you take a gentle approach. Ensure all of your needs are being met before you tend to the concerns of others.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Your inner world is ripe with complex emotions today. There is a feeling of folding in on yourself as you seek inspiration and creativity through your own senses. The sensitive Moon's gentle aspect to tactile Venus in your 4th House of Roots and Needs brings you closer to your body. What you are seeing and feeling all become more important than what you are thinking now. Explore the depth of your own perceptions to discover what is in your present awareness.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Inspiration is easily found in the gentle energies of the day. Give yourself some time and space to explore the logical steps needed to get you to another level. The Moon is in your sign and connecting with hard-working Saturn, giving you a deliberate yet delicate touch. This makes it a great day to put your effort toward creative pursuits. Consider the wide variety of colors that can be added to the tapestry of your life experience.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You are ready to put the finishing touches on something today, using your intuition in order to improve or perfect a situation. Today's kind, flowing energy invites you to settle into a beautiful day; use your easygoing charm to connect and socialize with others. The Moon moving into your sign this evening contributes to a growing desire for tranquility, but practice patience, as you may need to wait for others to come around to this same feeling of peace.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
This is a great day for gently stepping closer toward your goals. As the Moon harmonizes with Venus in your sign, you feel a sense of ease and contentment with the current energy. Prompt yourself to shift into doing more of what you enjoy. When you are engaged with what you love to do, others will take notice. This sense of euphoria is infectious and helps elevate all those around you. Share this refined mood with more openness to create a greater sense of connection.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Life is moving with a dynamic flow today, giving you the choice to move with it or against it. An inner rebelliousness could be keeping you from fully embracing a gift that is being presented to you. Closely examine what it is you long for and think about, because what is on your mind the most is a direct reflection of where your energy is being aimed. Redirect yourself to the center now, giving you a neutral place from which to operate.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Your purpose for being drives you today and adds to your productive energy. The Moon's pleasant trine to Saturn in your sign is gently loosening the walls around your emotions. Celebrate how you feel and embrace the potent spirit that is released when you show yourself to others. Learn to move beyond self-consciousness. If fear is holding you back, crush it with your integrity and your desire to be a truer reflection of who you really are.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You have both the brains and the soul to make a difference. This is a great day for making good impressions as the sensitive Moon forms a gentle aspect with lovely Venus in your 10th House of Reputation. Use this steady emotional presence to permeate your surroundings and intuitively glean what you need to know. Explore self-development in the context of being a role model for others -- the pressure of people seeing you will be good motivation to make improvements.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You are learning how to apply your knowledge toward achieving your hopes and desires. A deliberate approach can help, but keep in mind that fluidity is essential to success. Try not to plan too much or the result will come out contrived and overdone. Relax into the steady flow of the present moment, as there is a balance that can be struck between two pillars of extremes. Overcome any emotional blocks that stand in your way by tuning into the harmonious vibration that is available today.