Daily horoscope for December 3, 2022

General Daily Insight for December 3, 2022

There's a touch of fantasy filtering throughout the air around us. The Moon in Aries will be forming lovely angles to the cosmic lovers, first a sextile to enthusiastic Mars, followed by a trine to caring Venus, allowing us to lead with our hearts. Neptune will turn direct in Pisces at 7:15 pm EST, bringing its gentle magic back to the world and encouraging us to don rose-colored glasses. A final lunar trine to messenger Mercury can help us voice our most farfetched ideas.

Aries

March 21-April 19

A cosmic alarm clock is going off to shake you out of your slumber! Mystical Neptune is turning direct in your subconscious 12th house, helping you lead with your intuition once again. What was once a foggy swamp could transform into a magical path, allowing you to find your way to a place of better spiritual and emotional health. This is a time of release, so allow yourself to follow the tides as they remove old patterns and make way for the new.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

People can bring some rather magical moments your way. After a five-month retrograde phase through your social 11th house, Neptune is moving ahead once again, adding a renewed touch of kindness and grace to your connections. Instead of nit-picking everything and everyone, allow people the space to show you what they have to offer on their own terms. When you let others be themselves, you could realize that they really do want to show you the best side of their personalities.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You don't need to be as efficient as a robot in order to achieve your dreams. Neptune has just woken up from a five-month slumber in your career sector, turning direct to help you accomplish your goals -- albeit with a rather mystical touch. It's okay to believe that good things can happen to you, and that you do indeed deserve to have a seat at the table. Banish any thoughts of imposter syndrome, because you're meant to cross the finish line with pride!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

There's something beautiful glimmering on the horizon. Neptune infuses your expansion sector with energy as it turns direct after spending the last five months in retrograde motion, once again allowing you to take in the world's magical possibilities. Instead of feeling pessimistic or unhappy with what life has recently brought you, start searching for the silver linings! You may quickly discover nuggets of gold meant just for you. If you follow your soul's inspiration, they should be even easier to find.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Healing is not only possible, but likely! Neptune is turning direct in your 8th House of Shared Resources, bringing a sense of harmony and cooperation to your closest bonds, especially when it comes to those that have caused friction in your life. Look back at any arguments or hard feelings regarding money or intimacy and take this moment to extend an olive branch so you can start to clear the air. There's no need to keep up a tough front or emotional wall.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Two heads are often better than one -- particularly right now. You're about to be reminded of how much you can achieve with a helping hand as Neptune turns direct in your partnership realm, strengthening your relationships. If past connections have left you hanging or been absent, you can start to move forward with a clearer understanding of what you need from a partner, be it romantic, professional, or platonic, but remember to maintain some sense of openness as you do so. Avoid cynicism.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your body probably needs some maintenance at present. Any health issues will be front and center as Neptune turns direct in your 6th house, reminding you that pushing your hardest doesn't always get the results you want. Take a few hours to nourish yourself, and even indulge in a little pampering, that benefits you holistically, inside and out. You could also start thinking about any behaviors or indulgences that make you feel unhappy or unhealthy, and possibly begin weeding them out of your life.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

There's a fabulous air of possibility indulging the whole world. Magical Neptune is ending a five-month retrograde phase and turning direct in your passionate 5th house, giving you a creative flair and sense of hope that might have been missing lately. Let your imagination take the wheel and see where it leads you, because the planets want you to stop denying yourself simple pleasures. An "all work and no play" attitude is helpful, but it's no way for you to live your whole life.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your home is wrapping you in cozy energy, like a big, soft blanket. Your 4th House of Family is highlighted as Neptune turns direct after spending five months asleep in this sector, and Neptune is bringing some gentle healing in its wake. If you've experienced issues with a family member or roommate, or been unsure about your current living situation, you can start to get a better understanding of the problem at hand. More importantly, the cosmos wants to help you find real solutions.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's time to go with the friendly flow, Capricorn. Neptune is turning direct, bringing a sense of peace and fantasy into your world -- specifically in your local community sector. If you've felt out of touch with close friends or your surroundings, then it's time to get back to basics and wake up to the benefits of simply hanging out with your pals and peers! There's social treasure all around you, but you may have to leave home to discover it.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Even the most mundane matters could benefit from a spark of creativity. Neptune is turning direct in your money sector after hitting the snooze button for five months, and in the process, you can start adding some ingenuity to your sense of material security. Ideas that once seemed too far out of the box could start to crystalize into something much more productive and lucrative, so don't be scared to try a freshly inspired approach to the way you earn your living.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Mystical energy surrounds you, and this power may have been resting dormant for quite a while. Neptune, the planet of fantasy, is turning direct in your sign after spending the last five months moving retrograde, and it's no longer holding back the inherent possibility and magic available to you. Instead of looking at the world as clear-cut and brutal, try following your intuition. Let your heart take in the beauty all around. It's there -- you just have to believe in it.

