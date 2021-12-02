Daily horoscope for December 2, 2021

People could have a lot to say today, for better or for worse. That's great if you're in a social mood, but if you don't want to hear any noise from the peanut gallery then you might want to put on some headphones and keep to yourself. There may be some tension in your social sector, but it's likely temporary. You should be able to get back to people in a day or two, but for now, it might be best to fly solo.