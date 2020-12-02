Daily horoscope for December 2, 2020

General Daily Insight for December 2, 2020
Emotions feel electric today, making life light up with a little more lucidity. The sensitive Moon forms a sextile to unpredictable Uranus at 1:00 pm EST, setting the stage for out-of-the-ordinary experiences. A sense of gentleness is also present that allows us to act with more empathy and sensitivity toward others today. Resting on the waves of our conscious awareness will only get us so far -- there is room to tap into deeper layers of experience based in both body and mind.
Aries
March 21-April 19
An interplay between your heart and your mind sparks an internal debate as you are trying to decide if what you feel is in alignment with what you think. While you sort through this conundrum, however, the day unfolds with spontaneity. This could turn out to be a playful day for you as you invite in the mystery of not knowing. You don’t need to have all the answers in this moment -- just let everything unfold naturally in its own timing.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
An excitable energy is present today that helps you manage the influx of tasks and activities coming your way. You approach things head-on and, with precision, you are able to put things neatly in their place. A sharp mind and accurate intuition will help you make excellent decisions today. When you connect with others at this time, you will also feel more vivid and awake. Your vision for your life is expanding as you embrace a growing sense of awareness in your everyday existence.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You are able to give yourself the validation you need today without concerning yourself so much with what other people think. Feeling well within your body is a priority as the Moon interacts with Uranus in your 12th House of Peace and Healing. This can translate into doing some self-care practices or other routines to help clear your mind and spirit. You might get organized as a way to reduce mental clutter, while indulging in little pleasures that make your soul feel happy and satisfied.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You seek out things that are familiar and comfortable today, wanting to stay close to home and around people you care about. The Moon in your sign all day indicates you will be oriented toward family and domestic pursuits. Even still, you cannot help but want to connect with people outside your immediate social circle. You want your feelings to be seen and understood by others at this time, and reaching out to people through social media could help you fulfill this need from the comfort and security of home.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You don’t shy away from hard work and, today, you find yourself getting a lot accomplished! The Moon's sextile to Uranus in your 10th House of Responsibility is giving you a ton of energy to work with. The productivity of your day only serves to spur on more productivity, helping you get multiple tasks done before the day is over. Sometimes work can act as your distraction, but today, it is emotionally fulfilling in its own way. Just make sure to fit in something fun or spontaneous for balance!
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Your relationship to an authority figure or mentor is in focus today. The way you react to something says a lot about how you feel about the situation. You'll probably notice you are less able to keep your emotions neat and tidy -- in other words, it’s a "no filter" type of day. Choose your platform with discernment at this time, because when you are in this type of mood, you never know what may come out. Remember to relax and go easy on yourself!
Libra
September 23-October 22
You could uncover some interesting news today that helps fill in the blanks in something you have been wondering about. As the pieces fall into place, you step closer toward the threshold of what you want to be doing with your life. The Moon's sextile to revelatory Uranus creates awareness for something emotional you have been ignoring. If a part of you is looking for a way to shine, today will be a day to confront that matter when you feel ready.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
It can feel a little unsettling for you when others know what you are thinking, but today, you are naturally more transparent and people pick up on this. Stronger bonds can be felt with others and an openness allows the relationships in your life to feel more powerfully connected. Emotions cannot be predicted today, so you will need to just go with the flow as they arise. Honoring what you are feeling is essential, as is being present to the events unfolding around you.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You are ready to chart your own course forward and, today, you proceed to do just that. Innovative approaches will yield more than you expect, so you may need to expand your thinking. There is also an underlying silliness or playfulness to today's energy and you are able to pick up on the subtleties and excitability of others, then meet them on the same level. A connection to your physical world feels especially strong, tuning you into the signals your body is sharing with you.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
This is a great day to really get into a creative or business project. Even if things have felt slow moving lately, they will be going forward with faster momentum today. Meanwhile, the need to express yourself emotionally has you reaching out to others. Find gratitude for the life you have built up around you. When you come into harmony with what you desire and what you feel, your life feels more supported and on track with how you envision it.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Unexpected yet minor changes in your routine are possible today, but nothing that feels too disruptive. As you meet challenges head-on, you have an opportunity to learn something new in the process. Remain as flexible as possible. Timing does not seem to play by the standard rules today, so give people a heads up if you are running behind. You are likely to get deeply invested in something you are working on and it will be hard to break away.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Your mind links one idea to another today in an endless string of pure poetry. Finding an outlet for this experience will bring you closer to a sense of belonging with your creativity. Your ability to express yourself comes in a rapid succession of downloads today, leaping you from one thing to the next. Still, remember to play and have fun -- there's a sense of whimsy in knowing you are so much more than meets the eye. Trust that your intuition will guide you toward special and unique experiences.