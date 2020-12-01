Daily horoscope for December 1, 2020

General Daily Insight for December 1, 2020
Moods today take on a perfect blend of intellect and emotion. Talkative Mercury enters philosophical Sagittarius at 2:51 pm EST, playing up our verbal skills. We are needing to communicate something of substance and meaning without getting lost in the details. Big-picture thinking creates a better platform for making our point to others. There will be little room for detached neutrality as passion and heart are the mediums we are operating with today; being real works best at this time.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Speaking your mind comes naturally to you today as Mercury moves into a fellow Fire sign. Drawing connections between various viewpoints helps you put things into a new perspective, without losing sight of the past. Your thoughts are firing quickly today, so ground into your emotions to contain the excess energy. Channeling your mood in this way brings strength to your voice and assertiveness to your interactions. Setting emotional boundaries will bring the clarity that you need.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Candid conversations are taking place around you, with issues being steered toward more sensitive topics. Your perceptive nature allows you to tap into the deeper meanings being presented at this time. Sharing with others what you truly want, need, and desire takes courage -- something you are able to access easily today. You could be surprised at your own ability to speak the truth; in fact you can’t stop it from coming out of your mouth. The day feels empowering, as space is created for your authenticity.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Getting clear on where you stand is helpful today, especially as it relates to your relationships with friends, colleagues, and partners. You seek to set appropriate boundaries that feel natural and genuine. Expressing how you feel about something is paramount for the energy that is present. Mercury is moving into your 7th House of Partnership, drawing your attention toward contracts or agreements you have with others. Notice how the details fit into the bigger picture for a balanced approach today.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Your routines are in focus today and discussions around schedules and day-to-day concerns are likely. Set your own pace, not letting others' rushing around interfere with how you want to proceed. You have the clarity to say something important today and may end up facilitating a conversation in unlikely circumstances. The Moon enters your sign this evening, pulling your attention from your external world to your internal one and helping you rest and settle down from a busy day.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You could be asked to take the lead on an issue that is near and dear to your heart today. Explaining what you mean is essential and you might need to clarify or re-word something for others. This will likely be a busy day for you with a lot of creativity and passion fueling your actions. Your social energy can be used for networking and building up the community around you. A generous approach with your words works best right now.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
A sudden shift in how you think about something could alter your perception in interesting ways. Communicative Mercury enters your 4th House of Roots and Needs today, bringing a sense of logic and reason toward how you view your inner psyche. The desire to articulate who you are will translate into how you define yourself in public spaces. Secrets are not easily kept now, which will allow you to show up as your authentic self in any situation.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Open conversations help bring people together today, with you being the main facilitator of these interactions. Your perceptive mind is able to pick up on what others are feeling right now and the words they need to hear. Communication is more straightforward and unbiased, creating an impartiality that easily resonates with you -- an intellectual approach to something emotional builds the harmony that you desire. You can expect your social personality to draw a lot of people toward you today.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
It’s as if a thought is dropped into your mind today out of nowhere, but ends up being useful information for you to have! An increased amount of potential is present now and heightened energy is all around you. You are decidedly more social at this time, so make a point to open the lines of communication with those closest to you. The moods of others are very changeable, however, keeping you on high alert to the subtle emotional shifts in energy.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You are the star of your own show today and can make a brilliant first impression or impact on others. Communicative Mercury moves into your sign, providing you with the skills to win people over. Massive amounts of energy fuel your words now, so when things come up, you'll fire off without warning -- it's a great day to speak out on things that are of high importance to you. Still, remember to maintain a sense of humor no matter what topic arises.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Communication goes underground for you today, making you more aware of the deeper energy being exchanged rather than the mere words being spoken. A broadened sense of perception along with a desire to expand your perspective is drawing you out of your shell and encouraging you to explore. You are more emotionally aware at this time, allowing you to tap into the moods of those around you and be a pillar of strength for their feelings to root into.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You are awarded today with a sense of pride in the gifts that you bring to the world. A recognition of your specific talents and skills is articulated to you by others; you could even be invited to work on a new project or task that requires your abilities. Messages and other communications are in focus, so try to see something from everyone else’s point of view. Just be mindful of the way you say things, because your words may land sharper than you realize.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Knowing exactly what you feel makes everything better, especially as you seek to troubleshoot some issues in relation to work or your public image. There is fiery energy being put toward making your perspectives known today; redefining and realigning with your personal philosophies or approaches will activate this energy to move in a new direction. As you move throughout your day, keep in mind the invisible currents your words travel along. Everything connects in its own way.