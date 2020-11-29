Daily horoscope for November 29, 2020

General Daily Insight for November 29, 2020
It can be harder to express how we feel with words early in the day as the heartfelt Moon is in the end degrees of Taurus, yet we can easily express ourselves through actions. While the Moon completes two trines to magnanimous Jupiter and practical Saturn we can be our best selves if we rise to the occasion and give back to others. Luna then enters Gemini at 11:16 am EST, making it easier to communicate our feelings and giving us the freedom to harmonize our hearts with our heads.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You can make great strides in your career or advance your public reputation now, and you’ll have the speed and stamina to complete any projects that you begin. If you have business contracts to sign or investments that you’re looking into, it would be best to wait until after the Moon moves into Gemini midday. Miscommunications or distractions could cause financial struggles if you don’t wait, so don’t be reckless with your work and check the fine print before you sign on the dotted line!
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You feel secure and supported in your beliefs, but you may be stubborn when it comes to anyone who disagrees with you. Avoid trying to bully people into believing what you do, because although your conviction is strong and you mean well, what works for you will not always be what works best for others. Let everyone make their own decisions and don’t let others try to sway you away from your true desires, either. Live and let live is the motto of the day!
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You will be able to see growth in your long-term investments of time or money with less effort than normal, yet you may experience delays or frustrations in your everyday routine. This is because your energy is low today or you are more accident-prone, so treat yourself with tenderness and care. Taking it slow and steady will help you to win the race. By moving along with determination, you will show your maturity, which could even lead to a business opportunity from an older and wiser person in your life.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Old friends and new friends may compete for your attention today, but you will have a good time no matter who you decide to go with. You may even see a friendship or relationship end now, and if you do, trust that this is for the best and that they were meant to leave your life so that there is room for someone new. You can also market your skills now if you are looking to move into a new career, so be open to fresh situations!
Leo
July 23-August 22
Your physical and mental health are supported today and you feel ready to take on the world. While your career and your home might both require more work than usual, you have the stamina to take on any challenges thrown at you. If you’re looking for help, there will be people in your corner ready to speak up for you and put in a good word. You are organized and practical now and others will see you as someone who has it together. Take pride in your hard work!
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You’re more aware of how you want to express yourself now and your close friends can help you realize your potential. Doors that you thought were closed have reopened, and something like a makeover or a new outfit could really boost your confidence. Now that your eyes are open to the possibilities, do your research before you accept the first opportunity presented to you. Trust the people who love you because they will have good suggestions, but in the end, express yourself in the way that makes you happiest.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You have the opportunity to put grudges behind you now. You will know which axe to bury by realizing which long-standing issues return to your mind again and again. You can’t hurt the person back who hurt you by lingering on this pain. In fact, the longer you let this resentment take root, the longer you allow this person to have control over you. If you’ve removed this person from your life, you don’t have to let them back in, but you do need to heal the wound on your heart.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You have a cheerful and concise way with words today that will make your interactions go smoothly. People appreciate your realistic but positive way of thinking and they’ll be more willing to help you with your tasks. Your education is favored, so learning a new skill or subject is a worthy pursuit and you’ll retain knowledge without much effort. Or, if you teach or explain a topic to someone else, they will be able to understand you well. Share the knowledge!
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You can expect to see material gains today from the investments you’ve worked on. You can also make positive business decisions now, especially if they are presented to you by someone you’re in a romantic relationship or business partnership with. Your energy may be low or you may be mentally foggy earlier in the day, but if you spend a little extra time eating a healthy breakfast and starting the day with a positive mindset, you will feel fulfilled by bedtime.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You’re remembering what originally inspired you when you were younger, possibly because you have strayed from your initial goals. If you are afraid to be honest with yourself about where you’re going or even if this path is still the one you want to be on, you’ll end up feeling stagnant rather than growing into the person you truly want to be. Ask yourself if you’re living in alignment with your ideals and, if not, you may need to remove a negative influence from your life.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You may feel pulled in multiple directions right now, worried about making the wrong choice by putting your energy behind one sole interest. The truth is, if you continue to scatter your energy in multiple directions, you won’t be able to reach your destination. It’s okay to be a jack of all trades, but if you’re constantly struggling to make a decision, you’ll end up exhausted. If you’re feeling worn out, get in touch with your inner voice and your intuition will show you your real priorities.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You can meet generous and well-meaning people today who are meant to help you build the life that you’ve been dreaming of ... but if your ego gets in the way, old prejudices will rear their ugly head. Avoid being judgmental of the people around you when it comes to superficial attributes, because you never know who might turn out to be a loyal friend in the future. The more accepting of others you are, the more likely they are to be accepting of you.