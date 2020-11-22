Daily horoscope for November 22, 2020

You may receive some spiritual guidance today that leads you to a new hobby or even a new career. Still, the decision to pick up this new interest is yours and yours alone. Don’t let others try to sway you without consulting with yourself first. And, though you’re feeling generous with your time, make sure you’re not scattering your energy, because it can be easy to try and multitask to the point of exhausting yourself today. Listen to your body and your intuition and you’ll be on the right path.