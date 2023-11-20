Daily horoscope for November 20, 2023

General Daily Insight for November 20, 2023

Emotional intensity is likely to find focus today. The Moon enters hypersensitive Pisces but then unites with structured Saturn, toning things down. At 4:26 pm EST, the illuminating Sun sextiles subconscious Pluto, helping us sort through deep and tangled feelings. Talking about some of them may be possible, thanks to verbal Mercury comforting tender Chiron, but knowing which discussions aren't ready to go anywhere productive is also crucial. We should avoid pushing past discomfort and focus on what flows smoothly instead.

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're likely on track to reach an important goal at present. However, the process may not look the way you expected it to look. You could be starting to realize that the day after you cross the finish line will actually be pretty similar to the day before. When intellectual Mercury in your 9th House of Beliefs supports sensitive Chiron in your sign, take the opportunity to remind yourself that you're already worthy of love. Your accomplishment will just be a lovely bonus!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Having the same basic beliefs about the world can give a close relationship a strong foundation today. When the warm Sun in your partnership zone complements profound Pluto in your philosophical 9th house, you'll probably appreciate the sense that you quietly understand each other without having to explain every little thing. You might also feel like you and your companion must band together against a larger community that doesn't get you. Whether or not that's totally true, don't let comfort cross the line into isolation.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You may currently resent that circumstances are pushing you to work uncomfortably hard. Perhaps you believe that your peers have it easier. While curious Mercury in your relationship zone reaches out to competitive Chiron in your community sector, you might ask around for a reality check. You'll probably learn that you're not alone! You will still have to get stuff done, but at least you shouldn't have a sense of martyrdom weighing you down. That can free you to rise to the occasion.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

The best strategy for navigating a recent dramatic connection might be to match the other person's intensity. When the vibrant Sun in your 5th House of Self-Expression locks eyes with potent Pluto in your partnership zone, you've got plenty of enthusiasm in you too. Letting it out could convincingly demonstrate to your companion, regardless of context, that they can't just walk all over you. Although you may believe a more reserved approach is morally superior, trust what your present experiences are showing you.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You may have a clear vision of how you'd like your living space to look. While the Sun in your domestic zone encourages deep Pluto in your 6th House of Work, you're probably willing to put in the effort to make it happen. That said, if you share your residence with anyone else, you might need to precisely limit your changes to areas that are yours to control. Let these boundaries give you focus -- you can do a lot with a little!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A routine conversation could take a deeper turn without warning. While the bright Sun in your 3rd House of Communication entices brooding Pluto in your self-expression zone, you might wind up telling an acquaintance a very personal story. If your tale is too much for them, they'll probably let you know. On the other hand, they may be moved to demonstrate their commitment to you and take your bond to a more serious level. Either way, you'll know exactly where you stand.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Financial security is likely a high priority for you at the moment. You may have a traditional mindset concerning how that must appear as the authoritative Sun in your money zone collaborates with rooted Pluto in your land sector. Talking to others can reveal alternative approaches -- collaborating with someone else could get you a lot of what you want at a lower price. Although you might still prefer your original idea, recognize that you have options, whether or not you like them.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Talking a big game is fine for you now because you'll probably be able to back up whatever you say with practical action. While calculating Mercury in your resource sector aligns with wounded Chiron in your grounded 6th house, you've potentially learned lessons from difficult past experiences that you can bring to your current situation. You already know what works and what doesn't, so you'll be able to go directly to the good stuff without getting sidetracked. Speak with authority -- you've got this!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're likely going through a time of intense personal change, and some of the stuff on your mind could still be too raw to put into words. On the other hand, as articulate Mercury in your sign harmonizes with healing Chiron in your self-expression sector, maybe a few choice tidbits are actually ready to be aired. Whether you write in a journal or talk to someone you trust, pinning down something you've learned lately can show you how far you've come.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You could be a power player in your community at this time. While the dynamic Sun in your 11th House of Networking negotiates with strategic Pluto in your sign, you may see the whole chessboard clearly and make deals behind the scenes to put people in the right places. You can do a lot for the common good if you set your heart to it, but you'll have to be careful -- the temptation to gratify your ego might be hard to resist!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Success could be a complicated experience for you now. You're possibly receiving a bit of recognition, but the whole story doesn't seem to be coming out. While the cheery Sun in your public 10th house aligns with dark Pluto in your 12th House of Secrets, telling the world about all the hardships that led up to the present moment might be tempting. It should probably remain tastefully limited! You can let your friends provide the validation you seek once you're off duty.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your passionate convictions may require an outlet now. As the energetic Sun in your 9th House of Beliefs supports collective Pluto in your community zone, getting involved with others who share your views can help you be the change you want to see in the world. However, your fellow activists might not do everything quite the way you'd do it yourself. Is there such a thing as going too far in the service of a good cause? What you observe can clarify your values.

