Daily horoscope for November 19, 2020

General Daily Insight for November 19, 2020
It’s time to take a break from our social lives and focus more on ourselves. Even though there are people that we’d like to spend all our time with, responsibilities and goals are sliding away. The confident Sun's sextile to pragmatic Saturn can help us pick up the slack, while easygoing Venus' square to Saturn may have us longing to take a load off. It’s a bit of a push-pull, but once the Moon enters Aquarius at 3:25 pm EST, we’ll be able to see our priorities clearly and finish well.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You may find that work or responsibilities get in the way of your planned time with a romantic partner or another close loved one. Try to roll with the punches and understand that any hiccups or delays will soon pass. You may hear some doubt or ignorance about your goals in life from someone you care about, but be patient in explaining your passions or your morals to them. It’s worth it to make the effort to bring someone over to your side.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You are extroverted and adventurous today, but although you’ll get where you’re trying to go, it may not be what you’re expecting when you get there. After building up certain places or people in your mind, reality is not likely to match up to your expectations. Meanwhile, avoid shirking your duties to make a long trip or to take a mini-vacation -- you’ll get more fulfillment out of putting in the work than you will trying to relax right now.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Your energy is high and your strength is returning, but drama might be on the horizon. If you’ve been suspicious that someone in your life has been less than honest, the truth may come out under today's planetary influence. You might also find that money isn’t as easy to hold on to, so keep an eye on your wallet and try to play it cool. A big event or a very adventurous day could be expensive -- staying down-to-earth is your best bet.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
The planets are providing you with an interactive energy that will help you to connect with important people in your life. Today your work is with the relationships that you hold dear and creating enough room in your heart for everyone. There may be a tiff between your friend or lover and a person in your family, but it’s okay to remain neutral in this. Trust that your relationships are strong enough and that you don’t have to solve every dispute your loved ones are involved in.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Miscommunication or changes in travel plans could get in the way of your daily routine and set you back. Realize, though, that it’s not supposed to be just a regular day -- try to enjoy the spontaneous decisions presented to you and look at them as a break from the norm rather than an annoying disturbance. If you have been cooped up lately, spend some time in nature and breathe in the fresh air. You’ll feel your worries and frustrations melting away with a little exercise or meditation.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You’re able to talk about more serious topics right now while still staying calm and collected. At the same time, your finances or paperwork may need some reworking. Go back and make sure that you’ve dotted all your i’s and crossed all your t’s, just to be safe. On the whole, this will be a day where you can make your thoughts and feelings known and sound confident while you say them out loud. Others are more likely to respect your wishes now, so it’s a good time to set boundaries.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Someone in your home or in your family may be critical of your methods, but you have the self-assurance to make it through the day without worrying too much about their opinions. You’re receiving opportunities for financial gain and personal security, and your partner or a good friend can be of great help to you. If you need someone to lean on, they’ll be there. If you still decide to spend any time with family today, try to keep things light and diplomatic.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Your head and your heart are in sync and you know what you want out of life now, but there’s still some self-doubt about your abilities lingering in the back of your mind. Remind yourself of everything that you’ve already overcome and the naysayer in your head will fade away. You know that there’s nothing that can keep you down for long, so what is there to be afraid of? Trust your intuition to lead you in the right direction and go for what you want!
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Your friends might require either emotional or financial support from you now. Your intuition and mental clarity are high, helping you give good advice, and the people looking to you for guidance will appreciate your point of view. You might not describe yourself as enthusiastic today, but there’s a sense of peace and calm around you that allows you to be present in your activities and to connect with the people in your life to the fullest.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You and your friends or coworkers are on the same page, but the work that you have to do today can be tedious and may require everyone pulling together in order to get things done. Don’t procrastinate, because it will not work out in your favor. Lean into whatever responsibilities you’re shouldering and don’t try to do this completely alone -- the people in your group want to help and you’ll feel more fulfilled once it’s done. Many hands make light work!
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Hidden blessings that have been waiting in the wings are finally descending upon you, and you should have greater luck in your career or with your reputation now. You might not even see the conversations that go on about you and your future, but they are working in your favor. However, this new step forward might require you to study up and gain new skills in order to grow. Don’t be shy about learning new things, just be open to the possibilities.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Now is a quality time to do some additional research, but not a good time to sign on the dotted line. Any financial presentation made to you might not be giving you the full picture, so you may have to politely turn someone down. It’s likely to sound better than it really is, but while the person giving you this chance might be deceiving you, it's possible they are actually being deceived by someone else and are genuinely trying to help you. Either way, save that money for a rainy day!