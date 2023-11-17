Daily horoscope for November 17, 2023

General Daily Insight for November 17, 2023

Dreaming big can work out for us now. As dashing Mars trines fantastical Neptune, we may want to throw ourselves into actions that appear grandly heroic. This could seem like a great escape from the frustrations of real life as the serious Capricorn Moon clashes with insecure Chiron. However, when the individualistic Sun trines Neptune at 9:52 am EST, perhaps there will turn out to be room for this side of our personalities in the routine realm. We won't know unless we try!

Aries

March 21-April 19

Taking the initiative to start a new collaboration with someone else is possible. While ambitious Mars in your 8th House of Sharing aligns with subtle Neptune in your secretive 12th house, you should make an effort to be aware of the other person's sensitivities. Even if you don't comment out loud on what you're picking up, your knowledge can let you steer things in the right direction. You're likely to accomplish more working together, but it's no longer all about you!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may feel lost in a crowd at the moment. It's possible that a tendency to wait for others in a large community or friend group to notice you is no longer serving you. As the illuminating Sun in your relationship zone supports amorphous Neptune in your social sector, you might need to take matters into your own hands. If you want to be seen on a personal level, look for someone you'd like to know better, and try to see them.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You're equipped to work really hard now -- especially if you're convinced it's for a cause you believe in. As the vibrant Sun and passionate Mars in your productive 6th house both align with idealistic Neptune in your 10th House of Goals, you're probably excited to do anything you can to be the change you want to see in the world. Unfortunately, unscrupulous people might attempt to use your devotion against you by making unfair demands. Recognize where your limits are.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

A geographic cure could currently seem tempting. As the childlike Sun in your 5th House of Self-Expression reaches out to dreamy Neptune in your travel zone, you may feel like the people around you don't understand you -- and you might imagine you'd have better prospects somewhere else. It's hard to know whether your frustration has more to do with you or your environment, but at least consider doing whatever you can where you are for now. Take the risk of opening up.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Making your living space more comfortable could be a high priority today. Especially if this is a shared environment, you'll likely be working with others in this effort. While energetic Mars in your domestic 4th house collaborates with formless Neptune in your sharing sector, it would be wise to avoid insisting on adhering to rigid rules about who does what. Although your autonomy matters, getting the best results at this point in the process may require relaxing your usual boundaries. Focus on outcomes, not egos.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You might be frustrated by a current atmosphere of ambiguity in a close relationship of yours. While the revealing Sun in your communication zone negotiates with foggy Neptune in your partnership sector, you may be able to help yourself by starting a conversation with the other person about your concerns. However, you can't guarantee that all the information you want will just be handed to you. Read between the lines -- sometimes no answer is the best answer you're going to get.

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're likely eager to make more money today. As the dynamic Sun and determined Mars in your 2nd House of Resources both encourage diffuse Neptune in your productive 6th house, being open to working longer or different hours can help you achieve your financial goals. Even so, try to keep your craving for emotional security separate from this equation. It's not necessarily clear what would make you feel better on that front, so remain focused on the problems that are easier to solve.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A creative outlet could currently be necessary to channel your larger-than-life energy. Although your sign is known for intensity to begin with, you've probably got more than usual going on as the powerful Sun and potent Mars, both in your sign, cooperate with oceanic Neptune in your expressive 5th house. Any frustrations you're experiencing aren't necessarily about the people around you, so don't take your tension out on them. Seek out the universal side of your distress -- you're potentially on to something very relatable!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Feeling like you can't express your anger at this time could result in you seeming checked out in your personal relationships. While seething Mars in your secluded 12th house harmonizes with shifty Neptune in your domestic zone, maybe it's not a bad thing for you to back away from a conflict. Engaging when you're not ready to seriously work toward a solution risks adding more fuel to the dispute. Process your emotions in private to figure out what you really want.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

A demanding acquaintance could presently seem inescapable. Perhaps you don't want to cut them out of your life entirely, even though you're opposed to some plan that they're pushing on you. While aggressive Mars in your social sector aligns with elusive Neptune in your communication zone, you may be able to let this person down gently. If you aren't interested in the specific activity they're obsessed with, proposing an alternative way to spend time together might at least satisfy their desire for connection.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your career direction could be especially clear at this time. However, as the brilliant Sun and persistent Mars, both in your ambitious 10th house, vibe with shady Neptune in your resource zone, the financial details are probably less settled. It's fine to trust that things will work out, but do so with your eyes open. Be realistic about what you're willing to sacrifice for a dream job -- you probably won't be able to have everything you want, at least not right away.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Identifying yourself with your political or religious views could be tempting at present. While the personal Sun in your philosophical 9th house complements fuzzy Neptune in your sign, your private life may feel frustratingly fluid. Holding fast to a belief system that seems more solid is an understandable strategy under the circumstances. That being said, it's actually not the end of the world to say, "I don't know." Try to avoid stretching your dogma to cover gaps it's not really designed to address.

