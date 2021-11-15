Daily horoscope for November 15, 2021

General Daily Insight for November 15, 2021
Flattery won't get us anywhere as the moody Moon squares off with vain Venus. Being direct is probably a safer idea, especially with authority figures. Sticking strictly to business can move stalled projects ahead and save everyone time and money, especially when a tense square between the egotistical Sun and excessive Jupiter lands at 2:58 pm EST, which could easily blow things out of proportion. Beware of taking silly jokes and offhanded remarks personally! When in doubt, it's better to laugh than lash out.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your heart and head could be arguing about today's conflicting vibrations. A friend may come to you for help, but if it's financial help they need, it's probably best to respond with a polite but firm "no." Although you probably want to help your loved one out of a difficult situation, providing monetary assistance could make their problem worse. A better thing you can do for them is to cultivate a belief in their ability to fix the situation themselves. You may not realize how much your opinion means to them!
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Commanding the spotlight might cause resentment at the moment. If you've been working as part of a team, everyone has probably put in a lot of time and effort and they deserve credit for their actions. If you're asked to accept a reward on behalf of the group, be sure to acknowledge all the contributors involved. It's especially important to recognize those who have been performing background tasks that are often overlooked. By treating this as a collective victory, you could be seen with newfound respect.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Big egos could rub each other the wrong way right now, and acting like the resident expert may annoy those around you. Instead of trying to teach people your way of doing things, let them develop their own methods. Your relationships will likely feel much smoother if you stay in your own lane for now. A better way to eventually prove that you're right would be to get further training that backs up your ideas. You can return to any arguments later with more evidence.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Although being self-reliant could seem intimidating, the universe is on your side today -- you are probably much more capable than you think! If you're wanting or needing to increase your income, try to seek out some unique or modern methods. You might even want to try working for commission or in another type of flexible work environment. Thanks to your genuine care, you could discover a knack for knowing the kind of products and services that people really want.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Keeping an open mind could be challenging but enriching today. Just because you were raised with certain beliefs doesn't mean everyone else must share them, so if you meet someone who has radically different values, don't shut them out! Being in this person's orbit could be liberating. Instead of judging others for not measuring up to your ideals, allow yourself to befriend people from all walks of life. You'll likely end up with a wider circle of people who want to be around you if you approach relationships with an open-minded attitude.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Practicing moderation is strongly advised today, as your body and mind may feel more delicate than usual. Beware of overindulging in food and drink -- it's OK to splurge on occasion, but remember that you'll get out what you put in when it comes to nutrition. You might want to put some distance between you and someone who seems like they always put you in the path of temptation. Gravitate toward friends who value their own wellness instead, because they'll be more likely to support yours as well.
Libra
September 23-October 22
There's nothing wrong with having expensive tastes, but you might have to make some changes if your income doesn't support your desired lifestyle. Whether you choose to scale back your spending or look for a job that can accommodate your spending habits, let your impressive charisma and your natural affinity for balance help you move forward. With time and determination, you can either create a workable budget or land a position that allows you to afford your more luxurious needs.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Others may come across as a bit cold at this time, and it can be particularly hurtful if you feel your family doesn't understand you. Rather than seeking their approval, focus on satisfying your own needs, even if you sense their resistance. They could feel threatened by your defiance, unable to see that you're simply trying to assert your own values, not challenge theirs. Your path is your own and there's nothing wrong with wanting a different lifestyle than your loved ones lead.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
When it comes to relationships, this might be the time to promise less than you intend to deliver. Resist the temptation to tell anyone that you can meet an incredibly tight deadline because it'll be much easier to produce good work when you're not trying to rush things. It's possible the person who asks for your help will try to make you feel guilty for not agreeing to their outrageous demands, but stand up for yourself and don't take the bait!
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Tension between your personal and professional lives could be strong now, as your friends might be bothered by your quest for financial success. Although there's nothing wrong with wanting the finer things in life, you shouldn't confine all your discussions to material matters. You're a vibrant individual with many interests! Limit your conversations about work and make a point to share more about your hobbies, relationships, and experiences. You can always talk shop with coworkers who share your desire for abundance -- know your audience and tailor conversations accordingly.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
People could accuse you of being selfish today, especially when it comes to your career, and you might actually agree with this assessment. Your dreams probably mean a lot to you, even if following them means postponing relationships, moving far away, or getting judged by others. The prospect of a limited future may be far more frightening to you than any risk. It's OK to pour your energy into cultivating success, but don't forget to have some fun along the way!
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Even if you'd prefer to stay home instead of socializing today, it may be best for you to get out and circulate -- you never know when an encounter with a friend or someone you meet will trigger a wonderful idea. Scribble down any brainwaves as soon as they occur, because this concept could end up being quite valuable. Keep this experience in mind the next time you feel the urge to isolate yourself, too -- the connections you keep can benefit you on so many levels!