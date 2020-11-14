Daily horoscope for November 14, 2020

Your spiritual life is growing rapidly right now and you’re eager to share your newfound breakthroughs with the more intimate relationships in your life ... but not with everyone you know. You may feel vulnerable, but don’t let a fear of letting others in keep up walls around your heart. If there’s really no one that you feel you can be emotionally open with, then give these thoughts to a journal or try to find some way to creatively embody this feeling so that you can express and release it.