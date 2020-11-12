Daily horoscope for November 12, 2020

General Daily Insight for November 12, 2020
There's major news in the cosmos as expansive Jupiter meets up with controlling Pluto at 4:39 pm EST, asking us to handle power, authority, or influence without going too far. The more powerful we are, the bigger the consequences of our actions. The emotional Moon's opposition to aggressive Mars could lead to butting heads with others, but self-righteousness or cruelty will be met with backlash. When the Moon joins amicable Venus this evening, our fiery tempers will be more under control but our desire for justice will be strong.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your energy will be noticeable to everyone around you, even if you’re not feeling particularly energetic today, so be aware of the vibes you’re giving off. People will admire your clear drive and passion to get things done, but to some you could come off as aggressive or bossy. Try to rein in your intensity and be willing to compromise with those around you, because it’s far easier to work as a group than it is to be one person trying to do everyone’s job.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Reckless or distracted behavior is more likely today so, especially if you’re traveling, you may need to use more care and attention than normal. Multitasking is one thing, but if you’re too scattered, everything can fall out of order. While you’re in a generous and helpful mindset right now, don’t forget to take care of yourself while you’re taking care of everyone else. You may experience passive aggression or ungratefulness from others, but confrontation would be better left to another day. Keep your head held high and your eyes forward!
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Your friendships and community interactions can become heated now if you’re not careful to channel your aggression, or you may experience the aggression of others, possibly in a confusing manner. Now would be a good time to play sports or to exercise in order to release any pent-up aggression that you’re carrying inside. The good news is you could receive a break in some legal or financial dealings today. Try to diffuse any tension that comes your way and you’ll do well.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
It's likely your coworkers or parents are at odds with each other right now, but although you may want to take a side, it’s better to remain neutral and wait for the dust to settle. There’s a gravity to your relationships with others that feels heavier than usual and you may feel pulled in two directions, but stay true to yourself and let others solve their own feuds. Don’t allow people to drag you down to their level and you will keep your own peace intact.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You’re feeling passionate about something new in your life and you’re ready to jump right in and experience all that you can. Just don’t let the day slip away while you’re daydreaming or deep in research, because you can become hyper-fixated on this new interest and forget all your other responsibilities. You may also find yourself in a spiritual or intellectual argument today with both sides certain that they’re right, but keep it classy whether you win or lose. You’ll at least be proud of how you carried yourself afterward.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
It’s a busy day and you may feel like fun and entrancing activities are competing for your attention. There may also be some drama today, but you can shrug it off without much difficulty. Your biggest challenge will be trying to decide which opportunities to pursue and which to leave behind, because there will certainly be options! Your finances will require some balancing before you head out the door, or you may need to decide on one thing to spend your money on when you really want both. Choices, choices!
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your personal relationships and how you carry yourself with the people you care about will be a key issue today. If your alliances are balanced, then this will pass by without much fuss. However, if you’re in an unbalanced friendship or partnership, you may experience some turbulence between you and the other person in order to expose these cracks in the foundation. It is up to you whether or not you mend these relationships or choose to let them go, but whatever you decide, act with patience and kindness.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Positivity combined with determination is your best course of action, because it can be easy to fall into a trap of negativity today. Your responsibilities or a lack of energy might be overwhelming, but taking it one step at a time and refusing to get bogged down with worries or procrastination will help you conquer any task set before you. You will have people to help you, but their energy will likely mirror yours, so make a pact with yourself to set the tone for greatness!
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Your plans, especially entertainment plans, might be interrupted or changed beyond your control, so flexibility will be a good quality to have as you make your way through the day’s events. Let what happens happen and try to have fun however things unfold. Keep your spending to a minimum and know that the less you try to force things to happen, the better the day will go. When it comes to a choice you're presented with now, trust your gut and go with your first instinct.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You could have a sudden change of heart today about something that you thought you had a solid opinion on, and people that you look up to may disagree with this flip-flop. Your work and home life may also be at odds with each other, and you feel caught in the middle of a difficult schedule. If you feel torn or uncertain of which direction to take, find a place of solitude where you can gather your thoughts -- this will help you to find clarity.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
A snide remark or an unknowledgeable opinion may trigger a passionate response from you when you didn’t even know you felt so strongly. If others challenge or question you today, you’re more likely to snap back with aggression or negativity, so be aware of this influence in your dealings with others, especially with coworkers, students, and teachers. You may also experience delays or accidents in travel, so take your time and don’t get in too much of a hurry. Look before you leap!
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Your friend group or the community that you live in may experience a big change collectively, or a friend of yours could drop some very startling news today. It's also possible your personal boundaries will be pushed by a question from someone, and you will have to decide whether to allow them to push it without confrontation or to be brave and make that boundary known. Meanwhile, lending or borrowing money is not recommended under the current energy, and any large exchange of money may need to be re-evaluated later.